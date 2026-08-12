HUBG INVESTOR ALERT: Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors Have Until Aug. 28 to Lead Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP notifies investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) common stock during the Class Period, April 28, 2023, through May 11, 2026, that they have until Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hub Group securities class action.

The case, captioned Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-07596 (N.D. Ill.), alleges that Hub Group and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

HUBG Class Action at a Glance:

Class Period: April 28, 2023 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Action: Submit Your HUBG Losses at https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/hub-group-inc-hubg-securities-class-action

You may also contact attorney Reed Kathrein at Hagens Berman by calling 844-916-0895 or through e-mail at [email protected].

What are the allegations against Hub Group?

Hub Group is a supply chain and logistics management company that provides end-to-end transportation, rail shipping, trucking, warehousing and fulfillment services for businesses.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements about Hub Group's financial reporting, including its premature and incorrect revenue recognition and its understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable — even as the company assured investors that "[a]ccuracy and transparency in reporting on our performance is of utmost importance" and that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with applicable accounting rules. The complaint alleges that the truth emerged through a series of partial corrective disclosures.

On Feb. 5, 2026, the company revealed that during the first nine months of 2025 it had understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable by $77 million. The company further disclosed that investors should no longer rely on the company's financial statements from the first three quarters of 2025 and planned to restate them. The next day, Hub Group's stock dropped approximately 18%.

Three months later, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that its 2023 and 2024 financial reports were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. The company disclosed it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures over financial reporting for 2023 and 2024. The result was an approximate 13% drop in Hub Group stock.

The February 5, 2026, and May 12, 2026 drops erased more than $870 million of Hub Group's market capitalization.

How Much Did Investors Lose?

Hub Group's February and May 2026 stock declines erased more than $870 million from the company's market capitalization.

Am I affected?

If you purchased or acquired Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, you may have legal rights. The deadline to ask the court to appoint you as lead plaintiff is Aug. 28, 2026.

Submit Your HUBG Losses at https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/hub-group-inc-hubg-securities-class-action or contact attorney Reed Kathrein at Hagens Berman at 844-916-0895 or [email protected].

Latest Developments: Further Accounting Delays

On August 11, 2026, Hub Group revealed that it will miss another deadline, delaying its second-quarter financial report for 2026. The company admitted the delay is tied directly to its ongoing failure to file its 2025 annual report. Hub Group confirmed it is still fixing errors in its past financial results spanning three years—specifically full-year 2023 and 2024, along with the first three quarters of 2025. The company now claims it will finish rewriting these past statements and release all missing reports by September 14, 2026.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and has been recognized among the nation's leading plaintiffs' securities law firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Hagens Berman has 90 attorneys in 10 offices and operates in three additional countries. For more information, visit https://www.hbsslaw.com, and learn more about the firm's securities fraud practice at @securitiesHB and https://www.hbsslaw.com/practices/investor-fraud.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP