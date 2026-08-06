HUBG Shareholder Alert: August 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Hub Group, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

Hub Group Promised Investors 'Strong Cost Controls' and 'Network Optimization' Were Driving Down Expenses. In Reality, the Company Was Allegedly Understating $77 Million in Purchased Transportation Costs Across Three Quarters.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

"For the quarter, purchased transportation and warehousing costs were $658 million, a decrease of $82 million from the prior year due to strong cost controls as well as lower rail and warehouse expenses."

That was Hub Group's former CFO on the Q1 2025 earnings call. Three quarters later, the Company admitted it had understated those very same costs by an estimated $77 million. Shareholders lost $14.71 per share as the gap between promise and reality was exposed.

The Promise

Throughout 2024 and 2025, Hub Group's management repeatedly told investors that purchased transportation and warehousing costs were declining because of deliberate, strategic action. Quarter after quarter, the Company attributed falling costs to "strong cost controls," "network optimization," "warehouse space consolidation," and "lower third-party carrier costs." These characterizations appeared in earnings calls, SEC filings, and press releases:

Q1 2025: Costs allegedly decreased $82 million year-over-year, attributed to "strong cost controls" and "lower rail and warehouse expenses"

decreased $82 million year-over-year, attributed to "strong cost controls" and "lower rail and warehouse expenses" Q2 2025: Costs allegedly decreased $71 million year-over-year, attributed to "rail cost decreases, lower third-party drayage and warehousing costs"

decreased $71 million year-over-year, attributed to "rail cost decreases, lower third-party drayage and warehousing costs" Q3 2025: Costs allegedly decreased $56 million year-over-year, attributed to "strong cost controls" and completion of the "Network Alignment Initiative"

decreased $56 million year-over-year, attributed to "strong cost controls" and completion of the "Network Alignment Initiative" The Company reported purchased transportation costs dropping from 74.1% to 71.9% of revenue, a 220 basis point improvement

Management projected continued momentum, stating it was "positioned for growth"

SOX certifications attested to effective internal controls every quarter

The Reality

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group revealed that its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 "should no longer be relied upon." The Company disclosed an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable by an estimated $77 million. The cost decreases management had attributed to strategic execution were, the complaint contends, at least partially the product of accounting errors that failed to record tens of millions in expenses.

Shares fell 18% overnight.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that the problems extended far beyond 2025. The Company identified "transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," rendering its 2023 and 2024 annual reports materially misstated. Internal controls that executives had certified as effective for every reporting period were admitted to be ineffective.

Shares fell an additional 13%.

What the Lawsuit Contends About the Gap

The lawsuit asserts that the contrast between Hub Group's public representations and its actual financial condition was not the result of an innocent mistake. The action claims management had access to the Company's cost data and accounts payable records and was responsible for the accuracy of figures presented to investors. The complaint charges that executives signed SOX certifications affirming financial accuracy while the Company's largest expense category was materially understated.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When cost reductions are attributed to strategic execution but are later revealed to stem from accounting errors, investors deserve accountability," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 28, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the HUBG lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding the reasons for declining purchased transportation costs, the accuracy of its financial statements, and the effectiveness of its internal controls during the period from April 28, 2023, through May 11, 2026. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 28.6%, a cumulative decline of $14.71 per share, after the Company disclosed a $77 million understatement of costs affecting three quarters of 2025 and admitted that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports should no longer be relied upon. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 28, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com