HUBG Shareholder Alert: Hub Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Hub Group's $77 Million Cost Understatement and Subsequent Restatement of Three Years of Financial Results May Trigger Fiduciary Review Obligations for Institutional Holders

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) during the period from April 28, 2023, through May 11, 2026, may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Hub Group shares fell from $51.33 on February 5, 2026, to $36.62 by May 12, 2026, a cumulative decline of approximately $14.71 per share (28.6%), across two corrective disclosures. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 28, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers that held HUBG during the class period face potential portfolio losses stemming from what the lawsuit describes as a multi-year pattern of misstated financials. The Company ultimately acknowledged that financial statements spanning 2023, 2024, and the first nine months of 2025 could no longer be relied upon. For institutions with fiduciary obligations, these disclosures may require affirmative evaluation of recovery options.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that included HUBG securities have an obligation to assess whether pursuing recovery through the lead plaintiff process serves their beneficiaries' interests. Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement negotiations, which can be particularly valuable for institutions with concentrated losses.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders with the largest documented losses are given priority for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Lead plaintiffs select and direct class counsel, influencing the trajectory and efficiency of the litigation

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial risk; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis with no out-of-pocket cost

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities when losses are substantial may face questions about whether they fulfilled their duty to act in beneficiaries' best interests

Institutions need not have sold their positions to participate; losses are measured against the artificially inflated purchase prices paid during the class period

Multiple corrective events across 2026 created staggered losses that may affect different portfolio entry points differently

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. In the Hub Group matter, the Company's admission that financial statements for 2023, 2024, and the first nine months of 2025 were unreliable creates a significant recovery opportunity that fiduciaries should evaluate carefully." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges Hub Group understated its largest operating expense, purchased transportation and warehousing costs, by an estimated $77 million in the first nine months of 2025 alone, while also prematurely or incorrectly recognizing revenue on certain transactions dating back to 2023. The Company's officers repeatedly certified the effectiveness of internal controls during this period. Two corrective disclosures, on February 5, 2026, and May 12, 2026, revealed the scope of the misstatements and drove cumulative share price declines exceeding 28%.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the HUBG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HUBG stock or securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the HUBG lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 28, 2026, ensures your losses are considered.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP