Huddle Up Calls for a Shift from Staffing Solutions to System Solutions in Special Education

New Industry Perspective argues that operational complexity, not provider shortages alone, is the defining challenge facing today's school districts.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huddle Up, the comprehensive partner for special education related services, announced the release of its latest Industry Perspective, Special Education Is Buckling Under Its Own Complexity. Authored by Dr. Omar Dawood, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, and Keith Kostrzewski, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Growth, the publication offers a new perspective on the growing operational complexity surrounding IEP service delivery.

Special Education Is Buckling Under Its Own Complexity

Special education leaders are balancing far more than provider vacancies: coordinating multiple provider agencies, navigating separate systems for scheduling, documentation, compliance, and communication, and adapting to student needs that shift throughout the school year. As these operational demands increase, districts are spending valuable time managing processes instead of focusing on strategic planning and student support.

Research cited in the publication highlights the scale of this challenge. According to the findings, 98% of surveyed districts reported that coordinators and administrators spend over 20 hours each month managing IEP logistics, while nearly half reported spending over 41 hours. Additionally, 73% of superintendents reported being less than fully confident in the accuracy of their IEP tracking data, reflecting the difficulty of maintaining visibility when information exists across multiple systems and processes.

The publication identifies three primary drivers of operational complexity: increased reliance on multiple vendors, limited standardization across workflows, and staffing models that struggle to adapt as student needs fluctuate throughout the year.

Rather than addressing these challenges primarily through additional staffing, the Industry Perspective encourages district leaders to examine the systems surrounding service delivery. Huddle Up advocates for standardized workflows, integrated technology, data, and operations, and flexible service models that reduce administrative burden, improve visibility, and create greater consistency.

By addressing operational complexity alongside staffing needs, districts can strengthen accountability and build more sustainable approaches to delivering IEP-related services. Huddle Up encourages education leaders to move beyond reactive staffing solutions and consider the systems required to consistently support students and the teams who serve them.

About Special Education Is Buckling Under Its Own Complexity

The Industry Perspective explores the operational challenges created by multiple vendors, disconnected systems, and inflexible staffing models. It presents a systems-based approach to simplifying special education operations while improving accountability, consistency, and long-term sustainability.

About Huddle Up

Huddle Up is a comprehensive special education partner for K-12 districts. Huddle Up works alongside districts to understand needs, fill immediate provider gaps, and build a scalable system.

Huddle Up plans, recruits, employs, delivers, and documents speech, occupational therapy, school psychology, and mental health services as one integrated program. Its W-2 providers return to the same schools year after year, reflected in the company's 96% provider retention rate. Over eleven years, Huddle Up has delivered over one million sessions across 100+ districts nationwide.

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