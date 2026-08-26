HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FINDS SOURSOP JUICE CONSUMPTION SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERS BLOOD PRESSURE AND SERUM URIC ACID

Randomized Controlled Trial Published in the Journal of Human Hypertension Adds to Growing Scientific Interest in Soursop Fruit Juice as a Functional Fruit Beverage

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soursop (Annona muricata), the tropical fruit also known as guanabana or graviola, has long been valued throughout the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Now, a published randomized controlled human trial provides compelling clinical evidence that regular consumption of soursop may have significant effects on two important health markers: blood pressure and serum uric acid.

SOPREME soursop juice with pulp. SOPREME soursop juice, soursop tea, and soursop bitters are 3rd party lab tested to guarantee authenticity, purity, and quality.

The study, titled "The effects of soursop supplementation on blood pressure, serum uric acid, and kidney function in a prehypertensive population in accordance with the 2017 ACC/AHA guideline," was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Human Hypertension, a Springer Nature publication. Researchers studied 143 adults with prehypertension and high-normal serum uric acid levels, randomly assigning 71 participants to a soursop group and 72 to a control group. Participants in the soursop group were instructed to consume 100 grams of soursop twice per day for 12 weeks. The results were remarkable.

BLOOD PRESSURE FELL SUBSTANTIALLY IN THE SOURSOP GROUP

Among participants classified as having Stage 1 hypertension under the 2017 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines, researchers reported that mean blood pressure in the soursop group changed from:

Systolic Blood Pressure:

134.04 mmHg → 118.16 mmHg

Diastolic Blood Pressure:

84.73 mmHg → 73.19 mmHg

That represents a mean reduction of approximately 15.9 mmHg in systolic blood pressure and 11.5 mmHg in diastolic blood pressure over the 12-week study period. The researchers reported that both mean systolic and diastolic blood pressure were significantly lower in the soursop group compared with the control group after the treatment period under the ACC/AHA analysis. The authors ultimately concluded that soursop supplementation can lower blood pressure and serum uric acid levels.

The findings are especially noteworthy because this was not simply a laboratory experiment involving cells or an animal study. It was a randomized controlled clinical study involving human participants.

SOURSOP ALSO SHOWED AN EFFECT ON SERUM URIC ACID

Blood pressure wasn't the only finding that attracted researchers' attention. The study also investigated serum uric acid, another important metabolic marker.

Under the researchers' ACC/AHA subgroup analysis, mean serum uric acid in participants consuming soursop declined from approximately 5.74 mg/dL at baseline to 5.43 mg/dL after 12 weeks, while the control group's mean level remained higher at the end of the study.

The researchers concluded that soursop supplementation could lower serum uric acid levels. That finding is particularly interesting because excessive uric acid can lead to the formation of urate crystals in and around joints, a biological process associated with gout, an inflammatory arthritis known for attacks of severe joint pain.

The study's authors also discussed previous research indicating that soursop fruit possesses xanthine oxidase inhibitory activity — a biological mechanism relevant to uric-acid production and an area worthy of additional scientific investigation. The clinical trial itself, however, evaluated serum uric acid rather than treating patients diagnosed with gout, and additional clinical research is necessary before conclusions can be made regarding soursop as a treatment for gout.

A RARE HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY OF SOURSOP FRUIT JUICE

The significance of the research extends beyond its findings. The researchers noted that despite extensive scientific interest in Annona muricata, relatively little clinical research has historically been conducted using actual soursop fruit in human subjects. Much of the existing scientific literature surrounding soursop has involved laboratory research, animal studies or extracts derived from other parts of the plant. This trial instead investigated consumption of the soursop fruit itself.

That distinction is important as consumers increasingly seek whole-fruit foods and beverages rather than highly processed formulations containing isolated botanical extracts.

THE RESEARCH BEHIND ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST FASCINATING TROPICAL FRUITS

Soursop has attracted scientific interest because of its unusual nutritional and phytochemical composition. The fruit naturally contains fiber, vitamins, minerals and numerous naturally occurring plant compounds such as acetogenins. Researchers around the world continue to investigate Annona muricata and its constituent compounds for their potential biological properties.

The newly highlighted human research adds another dimension to that growing body of scientific literature by demonstrating measurable changes in blood pressure and serum uric acid among people consuming soursop over a 12-week period. Importantly, the study does not establish soursop as a replacement for prescription blood-pressure or uric-acid-lowering medications, nor did the researchers directly compare soursop against a pharmaceutical drug. Instead, the research provides human clinical evidence supporting further investigation into the potential role of soursop as part of a health-conscious diet.

SOPREME: BRINGING AUTHENTIC SOURSOP TO THE AMERICAN MARKET

The growing body of scientific research surrounding soursop is particularly meaningful to SOPREME, a premium beverage brand built around one simple idea:

Don't reinvent the soursop fruit. Preserve it.

SOPREME Soursop Juice with Pulp was developed to deliver an exceptionally authentic soursop experience using vine ripened and gently cold-pressed 100% pure soursop, preserving the fruit and its naturally occurring pulp rather than attempting to turn soursop into another conventional flavored juice drink. While SOPREME was not involved in the clinical study and the study did not evaluate SOPREME products specifically, the research reinforces the company's original philosophy: when nature creates an extraordinary fruit, the goal should be to preserve as much of that fruit as possible.

SOPREME's premium soursop is packaged and sourced exclusively in the Mekong River Delta region of Vietnam, world-renowned for producing some of the highest quality fruits in the world. Rather than building a beverage around low quality fruit, artificial soursop flavoring or diluting the identity of the fruit, SOPREME Soursop set out to create a premium product that delivers the genuine taste, texture and pulp consumers would expect from perfectly ripened soursop fruit. SOPREME soursop with pulp is also 3rd party lab tested to guarantee it's the highest quality soursop juice in the world.

FROM TROPICAL FRUIT TO PREMIUM FUNCTIONAL FRUIT BEVERAGE

Soursop has been consumed for generations throughout tropical regions of the world, but authentic soursop beverages remain relatively unfamiliar to many American consumers. SOPREME is working to change that.

As consumer interest shifts toward functional foods, tropical superfruits, minimally altered ingredients and beverages with recognizable ingredients, SOPREME believes soursop is positioned to become one of the next major tropical fruit categories in the United States. The publication of human clinical research examining soursop consumption adds scientific interest to a fruit already known globally for its unmistakable flavor and centuries-long history of traditional consumption.

For SOPREME, the objective remains simple: Take one of nature's most remarkable tropical fruits and deliver it as authentically as possible.

ABOUT THE STUDY

Title: The effects of soursop supplementation on blood pressure, serum uric acid, and kidney function in a prehypertensive population in accordance with the 2017 ACC/AHA guideline

Authors: Haidar Alatas, Mochammad Sja'bani, Mustofa Mustofa, Ali Ghufron Mukti, Lucky A. Bawazier, Fredie Irijanto, Zulaela Zulaela and Yasuhiko Tomino

Journal: Journal of Human Hypertension

Publication: 2020; 34:223–232

DOI: 10.1038/s41371-019-0235-6

Study Design: Randomized controlled trial

Participants: 143 adults with prehypertension and high-normal serum uric acid

Intervention: 100 grams of soursop juice twice daily for 12 weeks

Conclusion reported by the researchers: Soursop supplementation can lower blood pressure and serum uric acid levels.

LINK TO PUBLISHED STUDY:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335452072_The_effects_of_soursop_supplementation_on_blood_pressure_serum_uric_acid_and_kidney_function_in_a_prehypertensive_population_in_accordance_with_the_2017_ACCAHA_guideline

Important Scientific Notice: The research referenced in this release was conducted independently and did not study or evaluate SOPREME products. The findings relate to the soursop juice evaluated by the researchers and should not be interpreted as demonstrating that SOPREME soursop prevents, diagnoses, treats or cures hypertension, gout or any other disease. Consumers taking blood-pressure or uric-acid-lowering medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

SOPREME Soursop is the world's first premium soursop beverage brand dedicated to bringing authentic 100% pure soursop juice to consumers in the United States and international markets. Made from real Annona muricata fruit, also known as guanabana or graviola, SOPREME Soursop Juice with Pulp was developed to preserve the authentic character, flavor and pulp of one of the world's most distinctive tropical fruits.

SOPREME believes the future of functional beverages doesn't necessarily require inventing something new. Sometimes, it means delivering what nature already created.

SOPREME — 100% Pure Soursop.

For more information visit us at www.sopremesoursop.com

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