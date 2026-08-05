Humla announces its digital nurse staffing marketplace is now a qualified solution on leading healthcare platform

Nurse-founded tool connects health systems directly with qualified nurses, with transparent single-digit pricing and immediate onboarding, not weeks

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humla, a digital marketplace that matches qualified nurses directly with health systems to fill open shifts, today announced that its tool is now a qualified solution on the Mayo Clinic Platform. Founded by nurses in 2022 and available nationally, Humla replaces the traditional staffing agency model with a transparent marketplace where facilities build and manage their own pools of vetted nurses and pay only when a shift is worked.

Humla Health / Mayo Clinic Platform

Humla manages credentialing and continuous compliance inside the solution — including license re-verification against source-of-truth databases and certifications every 24 hours, specialty and regulatory assessments, background checks, and drug screening — while giving facilities full visibility into every nurse's profile. Based on Humla client data, facilities using the solution have reduced staffing costs while increasing nurse take-home pay and onboarded nurses in days rather than the traditional four to five weeks. Through the Mayo Clinic Platform qualification process, Humla's claims, performance, and compliance practices were evaluated, supporting transparent, credible adoption by health systems.

"Nurses built Humla because we know the need for staffing solutions firsthand," said Jessica Sylvester, founder and CEO of Humla. "Becoming a qualified solution allows us to bring transparent, direct and emergency preparedness staffing to more health systems. Imagine you had a traumatic event and you needed nurses to walk into your health system immediately, through Humla, that is a reality. We are living our mission and vision to create a tool that supports a sustainable nurse staffing alternative."

Mayo Clinic Platform supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility, and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Mayo Clinic Platform is committed to advancing solutions that transform healthcare," says Steve Bethke, vice president of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. "Mayo Clinic Platform's unique ecosystem and technical infrastructure enables potential deployment of qualified solutions into clinical and administrative systems."

About Humla: Founded in 2022 by nurses, for nurses, Humla is a digital marketplace that connects health systems directly with qualified nurses to fill shifts — from ad-hoc per diem needs to long-term placements. Humla employs nurses under a W-2 model, automates credentialing and continuous compliance, and charges a flat, transparent platform fee with no contract minimums, implementation fees, or long-term agreements. Humla is available nationally. Learn more at www.humla.com.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

Jessica Sylvester CEO / [email protected]

SOURCE Humla Health