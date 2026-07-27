Hunt Brothers® Pizza and Mike's Hot Honey® Team Up to Hot Honey Ultimate Pepperoni Limited-Time Pizza in Participating Locations Across Select States

New limited-time pizza features 50% more pepperoni and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey® for the perfect balance of sweet heat and bold pepperoni flavor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Brothers® Pizza, the largest branded pizza program in the convenience store industry, announces a new partnership with Mike's Hot Honey® to launch the Hot Honey Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza, available for a limited time at participating locations across select states beginning July 27th.

Hot Honey Ultimate Pepperoni

Featuring Hunt Brothers® Pizza's signature pepperoni pizza with 50% more pepperoni, 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheese, finished with Just Rite Spice™ and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey® after baking, the pizza delivers the perfect balance of sweet heat and bold pepperoni flavor.

"Every limited time offering we introduce is designed with two goals in mind: giving customers a reason to try something new and helping our convenience store partners generate excitement in their stores," said Robinson Hunt of Hunt Brothers Pizza. "Mike's Hot Honey has become one of the most recognizable flavor brands in the industry, and this collaboration allowed us to create a pizza that not only taps into a trend consumers already love, but also gives our store partners another exciting way to drive traffic and sales."

The Hot Honey Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza will be available for a limited time at participating Hunt Brothers® Pizza locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas. Availability may vary by location while supplies last.

To learn more about Hunt Brothers® Pizza and its offerings, visit HuntBrothersPizza.com or download the app to find a location nearest you. Follow Hunt Brothers Pizza on Facebook, X and Instagram for company news and promotions.

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 11,000 locations nationwide, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the largest made-to-order pizza brand in the convenience store industry. Family owned and operated for over 35 years; Hunt Brothers Pizza provides a proven, turn-key, foodservice solution designed specifically for convenience stores. Our store partners can expect high quality products, unmatched support, and strong brand recognition among customers. Hunt Brothers Pizza is not a franchise and does not charge franchise, royalty, or marketing fees.

SOURCE Hunt Brothers Pizza