Hunt Real Estate Capital and Highland Commercial Mortgage Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Real Estate Capital announced today that it has entered a correspondent partnership with Highland Commercial Mortgage. With this new alliance, Highland Commercial Mortgage, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, will leverage Hunt Real Estate Capital to provide Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans for clients nationwide. Highland Commercial Mortgage has traditionally focused on sourcing loans through the FHA insured multifamily loan program.

"While FHA loan products offer incredible terms for our customers, we find that in certain scenarios, other Agency debt offers alternatives that fit our customer's financing requirements," noted Susan Hall, CEO of Highland Commercial Mortgage. "We are excited to partner with our colleagues at Hunt to provide more options and benefits to our clients."

Hunt Real Estate Capital and Highland Commercial Mortgage have a long-standing relationship through two Hunt company leaders, Tyler Griffin, COO, and Chad Hagwood, Senior Managing Director and Southeast Regional Manager. The history between the two companies began in 2005 when the group worked together as part of the Birmingham team of GMAC Commercial Mortgage.

"Highland Commercial Mortgage has a tremendous reputation in the industry as one of the leading FHA lenders in the country," noted Hagwood. "Their knowledge of the FHA product is second to none and they share Hunt's obsessive focus on providing an outstanding experience for the customer."

"The leadership at Highland Commercial Mortgage has been an integral part of the mortgage industry and FHA in particular over the years," added Griffin. "I have appreciated working with them and being a part of their advocacy for continued progress."

Highland Commercial Mortgage leaders Susan Hall, CEO, and John "Chip" Moore, Jr., President, have a strong background in the FHA insured multifamily lending industry that dates back to 1979, when their father John Moore, Sr. co-founded Highland Mortgage Company. In 2005, the firm sold to GMAC Commercial Mortgage, and subsequently became Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, where Hall and Moore, Jr. oversaw FHA operations. In 2012, the pair re-established Highland Commercial Mortgage, an FHA MAP approved private lending firm.

Hunt Real Estate Capital is a licensed Fannie Mae DUS® lender and a Freddie Mac Multifamily Optigo Approved Seller/Servicer.

"We have watched Chad Hagwood and his team deliver extraordinary results for more than 20 years and believe that he and his team at Hunt offer best-in-class Agency lending," Hall added. "Our customers expect and deserve that level of expertise, so selecting Hunt was a very easy decision."

"Hunt is very excited about the opportunity to expand our business lines and ties with Highland," Hagwood concluded.

About Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of Hunt Capital Holdings LLC, ("HREC") is a leader in financing, investing and managing multifamily housing and commercial real estate. HREC is a source of debt and equity capital for multifamily, affordable housing, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, retail, office, industrial, self-storage, and mixed-use assets through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, its own balance sheet and managed public and private investment vehicles. HREC is the third largest multifamily property manager in the US. To learn more, visit https://huntrealestatecapital.com.

About Highland Commercial Mortgage

Highland Commercial Mortgage specializes in financing the development, purchasing, substantial rehabilitation and refinancing of multifamily properties across the country. Their loan programs are secured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). The company works closely with developers, non-profit housing organizations, and large property managers, which has strengthened their network within the industry. The firm has a long-standing professional relationship with the HUD staff spanning over two decades which has allowed them to process loans efficiently. As a boutique lending firm, Highland Commercial Mortgage has focused solely on the FHA loan platform. In 2016, the Department of Housing and Urban Development named Highland Commercial Mortgage 6th in the country among financial lenders for firm commitments utilizing FHA.

