Public Affairs Veteran to Lead Bank's Expanded Washington, D.C. Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank has hired public affairs veteran and attorney Laricke Blanchard to lead its expanded Washington, D.C.-based government relations office.

Huntington Bank Hires Laricke Blanchard as Director of Congressional and Regulatory Relations

Blanchard has joined the bank as senior vice president and director of congressional and regulatory relations, bringing more than three decades of experience spanning government, law and financial services. As a senior executive, he will work closely with federal lawmakers and other key partners on policy related to banking and financial services while advancing Huntington's purpose to make people's lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen communities.

"I've admired Huntington for many years—especially its focus on people and communities," Blanchard said. "I've also been impressed by its recent growth and expansion across the Midwest, South and Texas. I'm energized to join the Huntington team and help it continue doing what it does best: supporting customers and driving economic growth."

"Having a dedicated team in D.C. marks a big milestone in Huntington's 160-year history and will position us to better represent the interests of our customers, communities, colleagues and investors," said Barbara Benham, Huntington's chief public affairs officer. "Laricke is deeply committed to serving our customers and the constituents we share with elected leaders across our markets. His expertise in public policy will strengthen our engagement and support of all our partners."

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $284 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, the Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in in 1866, Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated