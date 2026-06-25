Huntington's Disease Market Poised for Significant Growth at a CAGR of 14% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Disease-Modifying Therapies | DelveInsight

The Huntington's disease market is projected to experience steady growth, supported by progress in precision medicine, rising investments in research and development, and a deeper understanding of disease pathophysiology. Furthermore, the introduction and commercialization of disease-modifying therapies such as SKY-0515 (Skyhawk Therapeutics), Votoplam (PTC518) (PTC Therapeutics/Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Pridopidine (Prilenia Therapeutics/Ferrer), and others are expected to unlock substantial market opportunities and drive future expansion.

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Huntington's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Huntington's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Huntington's Disease Market Summary

The total market size of Huntington's disease therapy treatment in the 7MM in 2025 was approximately USD 320 million .

. The United States accounted for the largest Huntington's disease treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The highest revenue was captured by AUSTEDO for Huntington's disease, accounting for USD 167 million in 2025.

for Huntington's disease, accounting for in 2025. In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of Huntington's disease was 44,000 in 2025, which is expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2026–2036.

in 2025, which is expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2026–2036. Leading Huntington's disease companies, such as Skyhawk Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prilenia Therapeutics, Ferrer, SOM Innovation Biotech, UniQure Biopharma, Wave Life Sciences, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Vico Therapeutics, Annexon, and others, are developing new Huntington's disease therapy treatment drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new Huntington's disease therapy treatment drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years. The promising Huntington's disease therapies in clinical trials include SKY-0515, Votoplam (PTC518), Pridopidine, Bevantolol (SOM3355), AMT-130, RG6042 (tominersen), WVE-003, ALN-HTT02, VO659, ANX-005, and others.

Discover who will dominate the Huntington's disease therapy treatment by 2036 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/huntingtons-disease-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Huntington's Disease Market

Progress in genetic screening and diagnostics: The increasing use of predictive genetic testing is facilitating the early detection of individuals at risk of Huntington's disease, broadening the diagnosed population, and enabling timely clinical intervention.

The increasing use of predictive genetic testing is facilitating the early detection of individuals at risk of Huntington's disease, broadening the diagnosed population, and enabling timely clinical intervention. Development of disease-modifying treatment approaches: Advances in gene-targeting technologies, including antisense oligonucleotides and other innovative modalities, are transforming the treatment landscape from symptomatic care toward therapies with the potential to alter disease progression.

Advances in gene-targeting technologies, including antisense oligonucleotides and other innovative modalities, are transforming the treatment landscape from symptomatic care toward therapies with the potential to alter disease progression. Rising investment in research and disease awareness: Enhanced funding from governmental bodies, research institutions, and patient advocacy groups is supporting clinical development efforts, increasing awareness, and fostering demand for novel therapeutic options.

Enhanced funding from governmental bodies, research institutions, and patient advocacy groups is supporting clinical development efforts, increasing awareness, and fostering demand for novel therapeutic options. Enhanced knowledge of disease mechanisms: Growing understanding of the genetic and molecular pathways underlying Huntington's disease is facilitating the design of more targeted, effective, and personalized treatment strategies.

Growing understanding of the genetic and molecular pathways underlying Huntington's disease is facilitating the design of more targeted, effective, and personalized treatment strategies. Expanding Clinical Trial Activity: A growing number of clinical studies evaluating novel therapeutic candidates such as SKY-0515 (Skyhawk Therapeutics), Votoplam (PTC518) (PTC Therapeutics/Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Pridopidine (Prilenia Therapeutics/Ferrer), Bevantolol (SOM3355) (SOM Innovation Biotech), AMT-130 (UniQure Biopharma), RG6042 (tominersen) (Novartis), WVE-003 (Wave Life Sciences), ALN-HTT02 (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), VO659 (Vico Therapeutics), ANX-005 (Annexon), and others is driving market growth

Sharad Chandra Vinayak, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that increasing research investments, patient advocacy, and clinical trial activity are accelerating innovation, while improved disease awareness is expected to support market expansion over the forecast period.

Huntington's Disease Market Analysis

Although substantial progress has been made in elucidating the underlying mechanisms of the disease, current treatment options remain primarily focused on symptom control, with no approved therapies capable of curing or halting disease progression, underscoring a considerable unmet need.

Increasing emphasis on genetics and biomarker-based research, particularly strategies aimed at reducing mutant huntingtin (mHTT) levels, is redefining the treatment landscape and supporting the possibility of earlier therapeutic intervention.

The therapeutic pipeline is advancing rapidly, with gene therapies, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and RNA-targeted modalities being developed to address the root cause of the disease and potentially slow its progression rather than solely alleviate symptoms.

being developed to address the root cause of the disease and potentially slow its progression rather than solely alleviate symptoms. Available therapies, including AUSTEDO, INGREZZA , and generic tetrabenazine formulations, are largely directed toward symptomatic relief, particularly the management of chorea, and do not alter the underlying disease course.

, and generic tetrabenazine formulations, are largely directed toward symptomatic relief, particularly the management of chorea, and do not alter the underlying disease course. Key obstacles within the treatment landscape include the absence of disease-modifying therapies, heterogeneity in disease progression among patients, modest effectiveness of symptomatic treatments, and concerns regarding the long-term safety and tolerability of existing options.

Promising investigational candidates such as SKY-0515, Votoplam (PTC518), Pridopidine, Bevantolol (SOM3355), AMT-130, RG6042 (tominersen), WVE-003, ALN-HTT02, VO659, ANX-005, and others exemplify the industry's transition toward disease-modifying interventions, leveraging gene-silencing and RNA-based mechanisms to target the disease at its source.

Huntington's Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the Huntington's disease drugs under development include SKY-0515 (Skyhawk Therapeutics), Votoplam (PTC518) (PTC Therapeutics/Novartis Pharmaceuticals), Pridopidine (Prilenia Therapeutics/Ferrer), Bevantolol (SOM3355) (SOM Innovation Biotech), AMT-130 (UniQure Biopharma), RG6042 (tominersen) (Novartis), WVE-003 (Wave Life Sciences), ALN-HTT02 (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), VO659 (Vico Therapeutics), ANX-005 (Annexon), and others.

Skyhawk Therapeutics' SKY-0515 is an investigational oral small-molecule RNA modulator developed using Skyhawk's proprietary SKYSTAR RNA-targeting platform. The therapy is designed to lower levels of both huntingtin (HTT) and PMS1 proteins. By targeting PMS1, a recognized contributor to somatic CAG repeat expansion and Huntington's disease progression, SKY-0515 may provide additional therapeutic benefits beyond HTT reduction alone. Skyhawk has also expanded its Phase II/III FALCON-HD study from its initial twelve sites in Australia and New Zealand to a broader global footprint, with more than 90 patients treated to date.

PTC Therapeutics/Novartis' PTC518 is a novel small-molecule splicing modifier that reduces huntingtin protein production through a distinct mechanism of action. The therapy promotes the inclusion of a pseudoexon containing a premature stop codon within HTT mRNA, leading to mRNA degradation and, consequently, decreased HTT protein expression.

Prilenia Therapeutics' Pridopidine is a first-in-class, highly selective Sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist with demonstrated neuroprotective potential. The drug has received Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in both the United States and Europe. Additionally, the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to pridopidine for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

UniQure Biopharma's AMT-130 is a gene therapy candidate based on an AAV5 vector engineered to deliver an artificial microRNA that suppresses expression of the huntingtin gene through uniQure's proprietary miQURE technology. By reducing the production of mutant huntingtin protein (mHTT), AMT-130 aims to address the underlying cause of Huntington's disease. Its strategy of delivering gene-silencing microRNAs directly to the brain represents a potentially transformative approach for disease modification.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Huntington's disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Huntington's disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about INGREZZA for Huntington's disease @ Huntington's Disease Therapy

Recent Developments in the Huntington's Disease Market

In June 2026, Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. released 12-month interim data from its Phase 1/2 trial of SKY-0515, a candidate treatment for Huntington's disease.

released 12-month interim data from its Phase 1/2 trial of SKY-0515, a candidate treatment for Huntington's disease. In April 2026, uniQure N.V. announced that it had completed a Pre-Submission Meeting with the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and intends to file a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for AMT-130 as a treatment for Huntington's disease in the third quarter of 2026.

announced that it had completed a Pre-Submission Meeting with the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and intends to file a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for AMT-130 as a treatment for Huntington's disease in the third quarter of 2026. In April 2026, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. announced positive topline findings from the 24-month interim analysis of the PIVOT-HD long-term extension study, demonstrating favorable dose-dependent impacts on disease progression in Stage 2 Huntington's disease patients treated with votoplam for 24 months compared with an external natural history cohort.

announced positive topline findings from the 24-month interim analysis of the PIVOT-HD long-term extension study, demonstrating favorable dose-dependent impacts on disease progression in Stage 2 Huntington's disease patients treated with votoplam for 24 months compared with an external natural history cohort. In March 2026, Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had determined that SKY-0515, the company's orally administered small-molecule therapy for Huntington's disease, qualifies for registration through the provisional approval pathway.

announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) had determined that SKY-0515, the company's orally administered small-molecule therapy for Huntington's disease, qualifies for registration through the provisional approval pathway. In January 2026, Skyhawk Therapeutics reported positive results from a nine-month interim analysis of its Phase I trial evaluating SKY-0515 for Huntington's Disease.

What is Huntington's Disease?

Huntington's disease is a rare, progressive, inherited neurodegenerative disorder caused by a mutation in the HTT gene, which leads to the production of an abnormal huntingtin protein that gradually damages nerve cells in the brain. The disease is characterized by a combination of motor, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms, including involuntary movements, impaired coordination, difficulties with thinking and memory, depression, anxiety, and behavioral changes. Symptoms typically appear in adulthood, usually between the ages of 30 and 50, and worsen over time, eventually affecting a person's ability to walk, speak, swallow, and perform daily activities independently. Huntington's disease follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern, meaning that a child of an affected parent has a 50% chance of inheriting the mutated gene. Although there is currently no cure, available treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Huntington's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Huntington's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the 7MM, Huntington's Disease is more prevalent in individuals aged ≥60 years, accounting for approximately 50% of total cases.

The Huntington's disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease

Age-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease

Stage-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease

Total Treated Cases of Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Huntington's Disease Therapy Treatment Market CAGR 14 % Huntington's Disease Market Size in 2025 USD 320 Million Key Huntington's Disease Companies Skyhawk Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Prilenia Therapeutics, Ferrer, SOM Innovation Biotech, UniQure Biopharma, Wave Life Sciences, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Vico Therapeutics, Annexon, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others Key Huntington's Disease Therapies SKY-0515, Votoplam (PTC518), Pridopidine, Bevantolol (SOM3355), AMT-130, RG6042 (tominersen), WVE-003, ALN-HTT02, VO659, ANX-005, AUSTEDO, INGREZZA, and others

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Huntington's Disease Patient Population Forecast

Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Market Size

Huntington's Disease Pipeline Analysis

Huntington's Disease Market Size and Trends

Huntington's Disease Market Opportunity

Huntington's Disease Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Huntington's Disease

Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which Huntington's disease therapies are in development @ Drugs to Treat Huntington's Disease

Table of Contents

1 Huntington's Disease Market Key Insights 2 Huntington's Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Huntington's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis in 7MM (by Phase) 6.3 Market Size of Huntington's Disease by Line of Therapies in 7MM (2025) 6.4 Market Size of Huntington's Disease by Line of Therapies in 7MM (2036) 7 Disease Background and Overview of Huntington's Disease 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes of Huntington's Disease 7.3 Risk Factors 7.4 Patient-related Risk Factors 7.5 Signs and Symptoms 7.6 Pathogenesis 7.7 Pathophysiology 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Stages 8 Treatment and Management of Huntington's Disease 8.1 Adjunctive Treatment and Supportive Care 9 Patient Journey of Huntington's Disease 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Huntington's Disease 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease 10.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease 10.5 United States 10.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease in the United States 10.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease in the United States 10.5.3 Age-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease in the United States 10.5.4 Stage-specific Cases of Huntington's Disease in the United States 10.5.5 Total Treated Cases of Huntington's Disease in the United States 10.6 EU4 and the UK 10.7 Japan 11 Marketed Huntington's Disease Drugs 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Huntington's Disease 11.2 Deutetrabenazine (AUSTEDO): Teva Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst's View 11.3 INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854): Neurocrine Biosciences List to be continued in the report…. 12 Emerging Huntington's Disease Drugs 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Huntington's Disease 12.2 SKY-0515: Skyhawk Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's View 12.3 Votoplam (PTC518): Novartis Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the report…. 13 Huntington's Disease Market: 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook of Huntington's Disease 13.2.1 Huntington's Disease Market Market Dynamics: 7MM 13.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.4 Total Market Size of Huntington's Disease by Country in the 7MM 13.5 The United States Huntington's Disease Market 13.5.1 Total Market Size of Huntington's Disease in the United States 13.5.2 Total Market Size of Huntington's Disease by Therapies in the United States 13.6 EU4 and the UK Huntington's Disease Market 13.7 Japan Huntington's Disease Market 14 Unmet Needs of Huntington's Disease 15 SWOT Analysis of Huntington's Disease 16 KOL Views of Huntington's Disease 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Huntington's Disease 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Huntington's Disease 18 Bibliography 19 Huntington's Disease Market Report Methodology

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