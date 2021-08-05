Huobi Trust Appoints Former Homeland Security Agent and Financial Crimes Veteran Robert Whitaker as COO

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Trust, a retail trust company offering fiat custody services and Compliance as a Service (CaaS) and wholly-owned subsidiary of Huobi Tech (1611.HK), today announced the hiring of law enforcement and criminal investigations veteran Robert Whitaker as Chief Operating Officer of Huobi Trust. The appointment comes as Huobi Trust launches its fiat custody services for the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, HUSD.

An authority in forensic cryptocurrency, Whitaker brings more than 20 years of law enforcement and leadership experience to Huobi Trust. Before joining the company, Whitaker led the Illicit Digital Economy Program in the Illicit Finance and Proceeds of Crime Unit at the Department of Homeland Security, where he participated in criminal cases on darknet markets and other illicit activities related to cryptocurrencies. While there, he also advised private companies, field agents, and law enforcement agencies on the best practices and guidelines for investigating crypto-related crimes. Later, Whitaker became COO of Blockchain Intelligence Group, where he developed the Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Program, a comprehensive learning course popular amongst financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

"Robert possesses a unique combination of both government and blockchain enterprise experience that will help Huobi Trust on many levels as we look to provide the most secure financial solutions for our clients," said Frank Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at Huobi Trust. "We welcome him to the team and are excited to benefit from his expertise as we look into expanding our services."

In his new role as COO, Whitaker will leverage his past experience to help Huobi Trust quickly adapt its products and services to meet regulatory standards and investor demand. Additionally, he will steer Huobi Trust as it seeks to play a leading, positive role in shaping adaptive regulatory guidance.

"Regulation is an important part of the cryptocurrency industry, but there's a general lack of technical knowledge among regulators. Education in this sector is extremely important," said Whitaker. "Huobi Trust is well-positioned to be a leader in the regulatory space and help shape the future of the blockchain industry for the better, and I look forward to leading these conversations."

Whitaker joins other industry veterans at Huobi Trust, including Aja Heise, Chief Compliance Officer. Heise previously served as Chief Compliance Officer at a local technology-driven trust company where she developed compliance programs that adapted to the emerging verticals of blockchain and digital assets. Huobi Trust currently offers fiat custody services to help customers store and manage their assets with easy access to features including fiat deposits, disbursements, and daily account reconciliations.

About Huobi Trust

Huobi Trust Company ("Huobi Trust") is a Nevada state-chartered retail trust company and the wholly-owned subsidiary of the publicly listed Hong Kong company, Huobi Tech (1611.HK),with a mission to deliver secure financial solutions built on blockchain technology. A strict commitment to the "gold standard" of global compliance and an integrity-driven culture are at the core of the company's products and business. Funds stored with Huobi Trust are protected by advanced security protocols and undergo regular exams and attestations. Huobi Trust currently offers fiat custody and a range of compliance services for blockchain companies.

Learn more at https://huobitrust.com.

About Huobi Tech Holdings Limited

Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", formerly known as "Pantronics Holdings Limited", Stock Code: 1611) was listed in November 2016. Primarily engaged in OEM & EMS manufacturing of power-related and electronic products, Huobi Tech is also actively developing the blockchain ecosystem and virtual asset ecosystem business. Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop virtual asset service platform in Asia.

At the same time, Huobi Tech is applying for virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major markets around the world. Up to now, Huobi Tech and its subsidiaries have successfully got the approval to conduct Type 4(advising on securities) and Type 9(asset management) regulated activities from the SFC, the Trust or Company Service Provider License (Hong Kong), the Trust Company License (Nevada USA), and registered as Hong Kong trust company. https://huobitech.com

