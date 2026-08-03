An Easy-to-Install Protective Bed Liner with Freedom to Remove

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husky Liners®, today announced the launch of the Freedom Bed Liner, a durable, lift‑out bed protection system built to give truck owners long‑lasting defense against wear, rust, and everyday damage. Made in the U.S.A., the Freedom Bed Liner combines a rugged ProGard™ bed floor with heavy‑duty interlocking side panels, delivering dependable protection in a non‑permanent design that installs easily and lifts out when needed.

Husky Liners® Launches Freedom Bed Liner

"With our consumers at the center of everything we do, we focus on solving real‑world challenges with practical, dependable solutions," said Maura Rioux, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at RealTruck. "The Freedom Bed Liner is built for truck owners who want the strength of a permanent liner without the commitment — a system they can install at home, lift out when needed, and rely on to help preserve their truck's value over time."

Key features of the Freedom Bed Liner include:

Locks in Tight. Lifts out Easy.

Heavy-duty side panels lock tight into a durable ProGard™ bed floor to deliver strength that outperforms spray-ins—giving you zero-cost installation and effortless removal when it's time to clean up or trade in.

Proven ProGard™ Material

The ProGard™ bed floor packs a tough, wear-resistant surface that protects your gear and cleans up fast—whether it's locked in your truck or lifted out.

Easy to Remove

The Freedom Bed Liner is non-permanent protection with no-cost to install and that removes with zero hassle when it's time to clean-out or trade-in your truck.

Don't Risk Your Trade-In Value

The Freedom Bed Liner protects your investment and removes easily when your lease is up or it's time to trade-in.

Locks Out the Elements

With a custom-engineered interlocking technology, the Freedom Bed Liner creates a protective barrier from rust and long-term damage.

Integrated Cargo Management

Uniquely designed sidewalls are molded for optional shelves and/or 2x4" dividers above the wheel wells.

The first wave of availability will cover 2015-2026 Ford® F-150® (short bed) and 2019-2026 Ram® 1500® (short bed) models. Additional fitments to be launched later in the year include, 2019-2026 Chevrolet® Silverado 1500®, 2019-2026 GMC® Sierra, 2006-2018 Ram® 1500®, 2019-2024 Ram® 1500® Classic and 2019-2026 Ram® 2500® and 3500® models.

The Freedom Bed Liner is available now for an MSRP of $399.99 at HuskyLiners.com.

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About Husky Liners®

Husky Liners, proudly builds industry defining automotive aftermarket products that protect your vehicle inside and out.

Founded in 1988, Husky Liners set the industry standard for custom-fit floor protection, and has grown to include cargo areas, durable seat covers, custom molded mudguards, fender flares, hood and window protectors, wheel well guards, rocker guards, and an assortment of heavy duty products designed to extend the life of your vehicle.

Husky Liners products are engineered and designed in the U.S.A. and, with RealTruck's customer-first mindset, and are backed by a hassle-free, lifetime guarantee.

Husky Liners® is total vehicle protection.

SOURCE Husky Liners