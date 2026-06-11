Hut 8 Names E. Stanley O'Neal Chair of the Board

Transition aligns Board leadership with Hut 8's continued focus on building an enduring, generational business at the intersection of energy and technology

O'Neal, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Lynch & Co., brings decades of senior executive leadership and public-company governance experience to the role

Founding Chair William Tai remains a director and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq, TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies, today announced the appointment of E. Stanley (Stan) O'Neal as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. O'Neal, an independent director of the Company since November 2023, succeeds William (Bill) Tai, who will continue to serve as a director and as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

William (Bill) Tai, left, Founding Chair and Independent Director of Hut 8, and E. Stanley O'Neal, Chair of the Board of Directors of Hut 8

Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said: "Our ambition is to build at the intersection of energy and next-generation technologies for decades to come. We are grateful to Bill, Hut's founding Chair, for stewarding us through the formative years that have positioned us to pursue this ambition, and we welcome Stan to the Chair for the stretch ahead. Stan led one of the world's largest financial institutions and has served on our board since the early days of US Bitcoin Corp. As Chair, he will lead the board with the discipline and judgment required of a major institutional leader and the firsthand perspective developed through years with the Company."

E. Stanley O'Neal, Chair of the Board of Hut 8, said: "The reorganization of capital around energy, digital infrastructure, and compute is among the largest I have seen in my career. At this scale of capital deployment, advantage accrues to operators whose position is structural. Hut 8 has built such a position with intent: a power-first foundation, an engineering discipline rooted in first principles, and an operating model proven across evolving markets. The Board will continue to work with management, providing oversight and governance aligned with the demands of a business operating at Hut 8's scale and ambition."

Bill Tai, Independent Director of Hut 8, said: "I've spent my career backing companies at the frontier of technology, and few transformations have been as remarkable as the one Hut 8 has made — from its earliest days as a pioneering startup to the institutional platform it is today. Chairing this Board through that growth has been one of the great privileges of my career. I could not be more excited to hand the Chair to Stan, who has served beside me on this Board for years. I do so with full confidence in him, and in Asher and Mike, who have built something rare, with the potential to become one of the category-defining companies of our time."

About E. Stanley O'Neal

E. Stanley O'Neal has served on the Hut 8 Board since November 2023 and previously served as a director of U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. ("US Bitcoin Corp") from March 2021 through its merger with Hut 8 Mining Corp. O'Neal is former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. He was named Chief Executive Officer in 2002 and elected Chairman in 2003, serving in both positions until October 2007. O'Neal currently serves on the boards of Clearway Energy, Inc., Element Solutions, Inc. and served previously on the board of directors of General Motors from 2001 to 2006 and on the board of directors of Arconic from 2008 (through Arconic's predecessor, Alcoa) to August 2023. He also served as director of American Beacon Advisors, Inc. from 2009 to September 2012.

About William (Bill) Tai

William (Bill) Tai served as Chair of the Hut 8 Board from November 2023 to June 2026 and previously served as a director and Chair of Hut 8 Mining Corp. from March 2018 through its merger with US Bitcoin Corp. He is a venture capitalist and was an early investor in high-profile start-ups including Canva, Color Genomics, Dapper Labs, SafetyCulture, TweetDeck, and Zoom Video. Tai has co-founded several successful technology companies including IPInfusion and Treasure Data Inc., where he served as Chairman. He has served as a director of seven publicly listed companies.

2026 Director Election Results

On June 11, 2026, Hut 8 held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 28, 2026 was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of stockholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed, subject to earlier resignation or removal. Of the 70,859,886 total votes cast (including abstentions), the votes cast "for" each director were as follows:

Nominee For Joseph Flinn 69,524,014 Asher Genoot 70,536,078 Michael Ho 70,530,325 E. Stanley O'Neal 65,940,165 Carl J. (Rick) Rickertsen 70,370,263 Mayo A. Shattuck III 63,437,474 William Tai 68,982,263 Amy Wilkinson 62,429,791

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies such as AI, high-performance computing, and ASIC compute. The Company develops, commercializes, and operates industrial-scale energy and data center infrastructure through a power-first, innovation-driven approach. For more information, visit hut8.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company's leadership and governance succession, the Company's development pipeline, and the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion, and growth of the business and operations more generally, and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "allow," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "can, "might," "potential," "is designed to," "likely," or similar expressions.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the construction of new data centers, including cost overruns, delays, supply chain issues, permitting or regulatory hurdles, unexpected technical challenges, and dependency on contractors; risks relating to the financing of new data centers, including the potential dilutive impact of equity issuances (if any), access to capital markets, timing and cost of financing, and market conditions such as increases in interest rates, declining equity valuations, volatility in credit markets, or tightening lending standards; risks impacting our ability to expand the power capacity at the River Bend campus, such as limitations of transmission and/or generation resources; failure of critical systems; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; competition from current and future competitors; risks related to power requirements; cybersecurity threats and breaches; hazards and operational risks; changes in leasing arrangements; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; attracting and retaining customers; entering into new offerings or lines of business; price fluctuations and rapidly changing technologies; predicting facility requirements; strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; failing to grow hashrate; purchasing miners; relying on third-party mining pool service providers; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; Bitcoin halving events; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; concentration of Bitcoin holdings; hedging transactions; potential liquidity constraints; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; trading volatility; and other risks described from time to time in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see the Company's recent and upcoming annual and quarterly reports and other continuous disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's EDGAR profile at sec.gov and SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Hut 8 Corp.