Huxley Medical Expands SANSA Diagnostic Platform with Point-of-Care Enrollment and Additional Cardiovascular Risk Marker

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huxley Medical, a commercial-stage medical technology company expanding access to sleep apnea testing across health systems, cardiology, and primary care, today introduced two additions to its SANSA® platform: SANSA GO™, a point-of-care enrollment model that enables clinics to dispense SANSA at patient visits, and hypoxic burden, an additional measure of cardiovascular strain associated with sleep apnea. Both additions build on SANSA's existing FDA clearances as the only multi-diagnostic monitor able to assess electrocardiograms (ECG), obstructive sleep apnea, and central sleep apnea with a single chest-worn patch.

Paired with the company's SANSA Express home enrollment model, SANSA GO provides workflow flexibility to busy clinics by replicating the clinic-and-home access models of leading cardiac monitoring programs. Since its US commercial release in 2025, SANSA has been used by over a thousand physicians across sleep medicine, cardiology, and primary care to test tens of thousands of patients.

As treatment options for sleep apnea diversify, including GLP-1 therapies that jointly influence sleep, metabolic, and cardiovascular health, demand for home sleep apnea testing from upstream cardiology and primary care continues to accelerate. To guide care decisions amidst an increasingly complex set of therapeutic choices, scalable testing solutions that provide actionable information across multiple disease states are needed. Cardiac monitoring programs have successfully expanded across service lines by offering both point-of-care and home access testing. SANSA GO delivers the same proven workflow to sleep apnea and cardiovascular health.

"When monitoring our atrial fibrillation patients, we switch between handing out ambulatory ECG patches in clinic or shipping to patients at home, depending on what's best for the patient," said Luigi Di Biase, MD, PhD, Section Head Electrophysiology and Director of Arrhythmia Services at Montefiore Einstein. "SANSA now gives us the same easy-to-operationalize workflow to manage underlying sleep apnea that's often making their heart disease worse."

The addition of hypoxic burden extends SANSA's cardiovascular insight alongside its FDA-cleared ECG. A population study of 325 patients wearing SANSA found that patients with cardiovascular disease including atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias were more than twice as likely to have elevated hypoxic burden.

"Hypoxic burden and ECG in the same test help me discern who I can manage in primary care and who needs to move quickly to treatment and cardiology follow-up" said Kunal Agarwal, MD, Medical Director at TidalHealth, and an author of the study. "As a primary care physician, I am often the first clinician to evaluate patients with sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease. SANSA's ease of use and access to both sleep and cardiac information from a single study helps guide more efficient patient care." Dr. Agarwal will present the findings of the study at the SLEEP 2026 meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Baltimore, Maryland.

SANSA GO and hypoxic burden will become commercially available nationwide during the meeting June 14-17.

About Huxley Medical

Huxley Medical, Inc. creates diagnostic solutions that make care more accessible for patients. The SANSA® platform empowers physicians to assess sleep and cardiovascular health with a single chest-worn patch. The company holds proprietary expertise in biosensor development, physiological signal analysis, and artificial intelligence. In partnership with clinician customers, Huxley is on a mission to streamline care for any patient, anywhere. To learn more, visit huxleymed.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact Brennan Torstrick, PhD Chief Scientific Officer Huxley Medical [email protected]

SOURCE Huxley Medical, Inc.