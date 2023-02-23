HVAC equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 48.34 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with AAON Inc., AB Electrolux., Daikin Industries Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 48.34 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.22%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 106.96 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment, and an increase in demand for centralized HVAC systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AAON Inc., AB Electrolux., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and A. O. Smith Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (non-residential and residential), product (air conditioning equipment, heating equipment, and ventilation equipment), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The non-residential end-users of the equipment are manufacturing facilities, commercial and industrial buildings, data centers, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. The increase in construction activities in the non-residential end-user segment will drive the demand for the equipment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this HVAC Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HVAC equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the HVAC equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the HVAC equipment market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HVAC equipment market vendors

HVAC Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAON Inc., AB Electrolux., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Fujitsu Ltd., Gree Electric, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and A. O. Smith Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HVAC equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global HVAC equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Air conditioning equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Heating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Heating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Ventilation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 112: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 AAON Inc.

Exhibit 114: AAON Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: AAON Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: AAON Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: AAON Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AB Electrolux.

Exhibit 118: AB Electrolux. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AB Electrolux. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: AB Electrolux. - Key news



Exhibit 121: AB Electrolux. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: AB Electrolux. - Segment focus

12.6 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Emerson Electric Co

Exhibit 128: Emerson Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 129: Emerson Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 131: Emerson Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Emerson Electric Co - Segment focus

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Gree Electric

Exhibit 138: Gree Electric - Overview



Exhibit 139: Gree Electric - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Gree Electric - Key offerings

12.10 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 145: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 149: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.13 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 154: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 159: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 160: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 161: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

12.15 Nortek Inc.

Exhibit 163: Nortek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Nortek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Nortek Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Exhibit 166: Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 167: Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

