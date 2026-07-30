HVAC Expert Scott Jay of Springfield, Missouri Shares Energy Savings Tips for HelloNation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can Springfield homeowners keep their homes comfortable through the seasons while saving on energy costs? According to a HelloNation article, small adjustments in temperature settings, airflow, and insulation can add up to major improvements in HVAC efficiency and home comfort. In the feature, HVAC Expert Scott Jay of Aire Serv of Springfield explains how simple seasonal maintenance and mindful daily habits can help homeowners achieve meaningful energy savings year-round.

Scott Jay, Owner Speed Speed

Springfield, MO is known for its quick weather changes—from humid summers to freezing winter nights. These shifts put heavy demands on heating and cooling systems, which account for the largest portion of most household utility bills. Jay's guidance in the HelloNation article shows that by making smart, low-cost changes, homeowners can lower energy use, reduce strain on HVAC systems, and extend equipment lifespan without sacrificing comfort.

One of the easiest steps toward energy savings begins with thermostat adjustment. In summer, setting the thermostat a few degrees higher helps the air conditioner run less often, while in winter, lowering the temperature slightly reduces heating demand. Each degree of change can make a measurable impact on monthly energy costs. Programmable and smart thermostats can automate these adjustments, allowing homeowners to maintain comfort while optimizing HVAC efficiency throughout the day.

Ceiling fans also play an important role in maintaining comfort efficiently. The HelloNation article highlights that while fans do not alter air temperature, they improve air circulation. In summer, fans should spin counterclockwise to create a cooling breeze, allowing homeowners to raise the thermostat slightly. In winter, reversing the direction to clockwise pushes warm air down from the ceiling, letting homeowners lower the thermostat while keeping rooms comfortable. Scott Jay notes that proper use of ceiling fans can reduce energy use across all seasons and ease the load on HVAC systems.

Air leaks are another major factor that affects energy efficiency. Small gaps around doors, windows, and vents allow conditioned air to escape, forcing the system to work harder. Jay recommends checking for drafts during windy weather or using a stick of incense to identify where air moves through unintended openings. Sealing leaks with caulk or weatherstripping prevents energy loss and helps maintain steady indoor temperatures. In many older Springfield homes, where settling has created gaps over time, sealing leaks is one of the most effective ways to boost HVAC efficiency.

Insulation is equally important. The HelloNation article explains that attics, basements, and crawl spaces often allow heat to enter or escape, depending on the season. In summer, poor insulation causes homes to heat up faster, while in winter, it allows warmth to leak out. Upgrading insulation or sealing gaps in ductwork can improve efficiency significantly. For Springfield homeowners, scheduling a professional energy audit can reveal where insulation improvements will have the biggest impact on comfort and energy savings.

Sunlight management also supports efficient heating and cooling. In winter, opening curtains on south-facing windows allows sunlight to naturally warm rooms, reducing furnace use. In summer, closing blinds during the hottest hours prevents heat gain and helps air conditioners work less. These simple, no-cost adjustments align naturally with Springfield's changing seasons and contribute to consistent energy savings without requiring major upgrades.

Regular HVAC maintenance remains one of the strongest ways to preserve energy efficiency and system health. Seasonal tune-ups keep systems operating at peak performance and prevent minor issues from turning into major repairs. Jay emphasizes that clean coils, calibrated thermostats, and lubricated motors all help reduce energy waste. He also reminds homeowners that air filter replacement is critical. A clogged filter restricts airflow, forcing the system to use more power to achieve the same result. During Springfield's pollen-heavy spring and dusty summer periods, more frequent filter changes can make a noticeable difference in energy use and indoor air quality.

Energy-efficient lighting and appliances further complement HVAC energy savings. LED bulbs and Energy Star-rated devices emit less excess heat, reducing the cooling load during warmer months. Combining these tools with thoughtful thermostat adjustment, strong home insulation, and sealed air leaks creates a well-balanced approach to home energy management. The result is lower monthly costs, a more efficient HVAC system, and improved comfort in every season.

As Jay explains in the HelloNation feature, achieving energy savings in Springfield, MO does not require complex upgrades or expensive equipment. Instead, it comes from small, consistent actions that improve how a home uses and conserves energy. Seasonal maintenance, smart thermostat use, improved insulation, and careful airflow management all work together to create lasting efficiency.

For Springfield homeowners, these practical steps make the difference between a home that constantly battles the elements and one that adapts comfortably to them. With steady attention to HVAC efficiency and mindful energy habits, families can reduce costs, protect equipment, and maintain comfort through every temperature swing Missouri weather delivers.

Easy Ways to Save Energy Through the Seasons features insights from Scott Jay, HVAC Expert of Springfield, Ozark, and Nixa, Missouri, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation