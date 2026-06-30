HW Staffing Solutions Announces Acquisition of TPi Staffing

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HW Staffing Solutions, a leading commercial staffing agency providing services throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of TPi Staffing, a premier regional staffing firm renowned for its deep roots and exceptional service across New England. This acquisition will allow HW Staffing Solutions to expand its local footprint, deepen its commitment to regional employers, and provide clients with more comprehensive staffing and talent solutions.

TPi Staffing will seamlessly integrate into the HW Staffing Solutions family. Well known for its dedication to connecting great local talent with top-tier businesses, the addition of TPi Staffing strengthens HW Staffing's presence in key manufacturing, technical, and commercial sectors across the region. The leadership and staff of TPi Staffing will remain on board to guide operations, ensuring a smooth transition and continuous, high-quality service for all existing clients and candidates.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome TPi Staffing to the HW Staffing Solutions family," said Ed Walsh, CEO of HW Staffing Solutions and Family of Companies. "The acquisition of TPi Staffing brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to service excellence, community values, and integrity. This partnership will help us provide our clients with even broader resources while expanding our reach in vital industrial and technical staffing spaces."

The experienced team at TPi Staffing will continue to lead their local operations, now leveraging HW Staffing Solutions' extensive national network, robust technical infrastructure, and expanded talent pipelines. By combining local market expertise with advanced recruitment automation strategies, the unified team will be uniquely positioned to find the absolute best candidates for their clients.

"We are confident that the acquisition of TPi Staffing will be a valuable addition to our company and our clients," said Nicole Horan, President of HW Staffing Solutions. "We look forward to helping regional businesses find the critical talent they need for their operations and continuing to contribute directly to their long-term success."

To learn more about the expanded capabilities and open positions available through this partnership, please visit hwstaffing.com or contact your local branch office.

About the HW Family of Companies

The HW Family of Companies is an independently owned, integrated company of staffing firms supporting businesses nationwide across multiple specialized sectors. By uniting industry-leading brands, we deliver tailored talent solutions through three distinct divisions:

Commercial & General Staffing: Powered by HW Staffing Solutions and TPi Staffing , providing exceptional temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire support.

Powered by and , providing exceptional temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire support. Professional Staffing: Driven by Top Prospect Group , specializing in high-level professional services including Information Technology, Engineering, Finance and Accounting, Executive Search, and HR and Operations.

Driven by , specializing in high-level professional services including Information Technology, Engineering, Finance and Accounting, Executive Search, and HR and Operations. Events & Hospitality: Delivered by VIP Staffing and Tapuz Staffing, supplying premier staffing solutions for the event and hospitality sectors.

SOURCE HW Staffing