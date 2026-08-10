hy™ Secures Dual Victories at 2026 NutraIngredients USA Awards, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Fermentation Science

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hy™, a pioneer in advanced fermentation science, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious 2026 NutraIngredients USA Awards. In a significant industry milestone, hy™ stands as the only Korean-owned brand to receive accolades at this year's event, underscoring the company's unparalleled commitment to quality and innovation.

The awards recognize the efficacy and scientific rigor behind two of hy's patented ingredients:

hy hyh ARIH

Ingredient of the Year: Beauty-from-within: Awarded to SkinCare (Lactiplantibacillus plantarum HY7714). The supplement improves skin health from the inside out by sending tiny messengers from your gut to stop your body's collagen from breaking down, which helps keep your skin hydrated, bouncy, and free of deep wrinkles. Judges cited it as an "exciting newcomer with incredible results" connecting gut health to glowing skin.

Awarded to (Lactiplantibacillus plantarum HY7714). Microbiome Modulation Ingredient of the Year: Awarded to FatSlim (Akkermansia muciniphila AKK PROBIO) A powerful probiotic derived from traditional Korean kimchi that naturally balances your gut to support long-term weight management and heart health. By boosting the good bacteria in your stomach, it helps your body effectively manage fats and metabolism. Judges praised it as a "game-changing option," noting its proven ability in clinical trials.

Awarded to (Akkermansia muciniphila AKK PROBIO)

Backed by the award-winning science and technology of its parent company, hy™, HYH brings proven innovation to consumers through its products and services like ARIH. These acclaimed, scientifically-backed ingredients are central to the formulation philosophy of ARIH, a premium lifestyle wellness brand. By integrating these patented, innovative ingredients into its products—and strictly avoiding sucralose and other artificial sweeteners—ARIH delivers functional benefits that align with the needs of modern consumers. Specifically, this innovation can be found in the ARIH Postbiotic Energy Drink and the ARIH Dual Biotic Soda, offering consumers a seamless, clean blend of wellness and refreshment that supports gut health without compromise.

"These awards are a testament to our team of scientists and our 50-year legacy in the pre-, pro-, and postbiotic space," said a spokesperson for hy™. "Being recognized as the only Korean-owned brand at this year's awards validates our unwavering dedication to precision science and our mission to elevate the standard of functional nutrition globally."

The NutraIngredients USA Awards, organized by NutraIngredients.com, are widely considered the benchmark for excellence in the dietary supplement and functional food categories, celebrating innovation, research, and consumer impact.

For more information about hy™ and its commitment to fermentation excellence, please visit our website. To learn more about the ARIH product line visit us at arih.com and follow along on Instagram @taste_arih.

About hy™

hy™ is a global leader in health and wellness innovation, backed by over 50 years of dedicated research in the fermentation science space. Committed to research-led development, hy™ continues to set industry standards through its patented ingredients and fermentation expertise, delivering solutions that support holistic and metabolic health from the inside out.

About ARIH + HYH

ARIH is a premium lifestyle wellness brand created by HYH parent company, hy™, a global leader in health and wellness innovation. By leveraging the award-winning science and technology of its parent company, HYH brings this proven innovation to consumers through ARIH's products and services. Inspired by the rhythm of Korean culture, ARIH helps people find balance without compromising on taste, health, or convenience. The complete ARIH lineup is available exclusively at Walmart.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carissa Bass / Inez Armendi

201-546-4139

[email protected]

SOURCE hy, HYH and ARIH