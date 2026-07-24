HYATT REGENCY DALLAS NAMES LANCE MARRIN GENERAL MANAGER

DALLAS, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyatt Regency Dallas is pleased to announce the appointment of Lance Marrin as its new General Manager. A respected hospitality leader, Lance brings more than 38 years of experience with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to the role. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held multiple leadership and operational positions across numerous Hyatt properties, as well as serving as Hyatt's Corporate Director of Rooms.

Lance returns to Dallas, where he previously served as General Manager of Grand Hyatt DFW before relocating to Canada to lead Hyatt Regency Vancouver. Following his successful tenure in Vancouver, he returned to the United States as General Manager of Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Washington state. Most recently, Lance served as General Manager of Grand Hyatt Scottsdale, where he led the property for five years. During his tenure, he oversaw a transformative $120 million redevelopment that touched every aspect of the resort. The project included the complete renovation of all guest rooms, suites, and casitas; the addition of 12,000 square feet of meeting space; the creation of a new pool complex; and the debut of seven new dining concepts.

Family and Personal Life

Joining Lance are his wife, Lissette, and their beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Lulu. Together, they are the proud parents of two accomplished daughters. Isabella, a graduate of Texas Christian University, recently completed her first year at Harvard Law School. Their younger daughter, Natalia, graduated early from Arizona State University in May and is currently pursuing her master's degree through ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading global hospitality company operating a broad portfolio of hotels, resorts, all-inclusive properties, and lifestyle accommodations worldwide. Hyatt develops, manages, franchises, owns, and licenses hospitality properties serving both business and leisure travelers. Its strategy focuses on expanding high-end and lifestyle brands while increasing management and franchise revenues through an asset-light business model. As of 2026, Hyatt Hotels Corporation's portfolio consists of more than 1,450 properties across more than 80 countries, spanning over 30 brands in the luxury, lifestyle, all-inclusive, upper-upscale, upscale, and select-service segments.

For more information, please visit hyatt.com.

CONTACT:

Craig Harvey

Director of Sales and Marketing

214-712-7265

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyatt Hotels Corporation