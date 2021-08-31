Hydraulic Equipment Market to Register $ 16.90 Billion Growth during 2020-2024| 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 16.90 bn is expected in the hydraulic equipment market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hydraulic equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The surging growth of the construction sector and the growing demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing replacements of pneumatic and hydraulic tools with electric tools will hinder the market's growth during the upcoming years.
Hydraulic Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hydraulic Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Component
- Pump And Motor
- Valve
- Cylinder
- Accumulator And Filter
- Others
- Application
- Mobile
- Industrial
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Hydraulic Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation PlcÂ , Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydraulic equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hydraulic Equipment Market size
- Hydraulic Equipment Market trends
- Hydraulic Equipment Market industry analysis
Hydraulic Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hydraulic equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hydraulic equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hydraulic equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydraulic equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Industrial Machinery
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Mobile
Industrial
The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2018. Mobile constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was industrial. The 2019 market position of both segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Application - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Application
5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 18: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 19: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 20: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 21: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 23: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Component
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Pump and motor
Valve
Cylinder
Accumulator and filter
Others
The five segments were ranked based on their market size in 2018. Pump and motor ranked first as the largest segment in 2019, while accumulator and filter constituted the smallest segment. Five segments are expected to maintain their respective 2024 market positions. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 25: Component - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Component
Exhibit 26: Comparison by Component
6.3 Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 27: Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 29: Pump and motor - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.4 Valve - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 30: Valve - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Valve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 32: Valve - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.5 Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 33: Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 35: Cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.6 Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 36: Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 37: Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 38: Accumulator and filter - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 40: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 41: Others- Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.8 Market opportunity by Component
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 43: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
APAC was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 44: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 50: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 51: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 52: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 53: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 54: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 56: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 57: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 58: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 60: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 61: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growth of construction sector
9.1.2 Growing e-commerce industry
9.1.3 Growing demand from end-user industries
9.1.4 Growing concern of regular service of hydraulic equipment among end-users
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Increasing replacement hydraulic tools with electric and pneumatic tools
9.2.2 Fluctuations in prices of raw materials
9.2.3 Rigidity of hydraulic equipment
9.2.4 Growth of global second-hand machine market
Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market Trends
9.3.1 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles
9.3.2 Growing adoption of Industry 4.0
9.3.3 Rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient equipment
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 66: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 67: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.4 Eaton Corporation Plc
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.5 Emerson Electric Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.7 Komatsu Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.10 Siemens AG
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.11 WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.12 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 118: Research Methodology
Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 120: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations
