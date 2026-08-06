Hydreight to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference in Boston

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company operating a nationwide physician-supervised healthcare platform with a network of more than 300 licensed physicians, more than 3,000 licensed nurses, and pharmacy partners serving all 50 U.S. states, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place August 11–13, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference is one of North America's premier institutional investor conferences, bringing together leading public and private growth companies with institutional investors from around the world across the technology, healthcare & life sciences, sustainability, industrials, and consumer sectors.

Hydreight will be represented by Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer, and Shafin Diamond Tejani, Board Chair, who will meet with institutional investors throughout the conference to discuss the Company's recent operating progress, expanding healthcare ecosystem, and long-term growth strategy.

"We're pleased to once again participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and share Hydreight's continued progress with the investment community," said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight. "Over the past year, we have continued executing on our strategy by expanding the VSDHOne ecosystem, growing our nationwide healthcare infrastructure, broadening our portfolio of physician-supervised healthcare programs, and delivering strong financial performance. We look forward to meeting with investors and discussing the opportunities we see ahead."

Recent Corporate Highlights

Reported record first quarter 2026 revenue of $24.9 million, representing 449% year-over-year growth, Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million and $32 million in working capital.

of $24.9 million, representing 449% year-over-year growth, Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million and $32 million in working capital. Expanded the VSDHOne ecosystem to more than 12,000 licenses sold , compared to approximately 3,000 licenses at the end of 2025 .

ecosystem to , compared to approximately . Expanded its nationwide healthcare network to include more than 300 licensed physicians , more than 3,000 licensed nurses , nationwide pharmacy partnerships, and operations across all 50 U.S. states .

, , nationwide pharmacy partnerships, and operations across . Expanded its portfolio to more than 45 physician-supervised healthcare products and programs , including GLP-1s, peptides, hormone health, weight management, wellness, diagnostics, and preventative healthcare offerings.

, including GLP-1s, peptides, hormone health, weight management, wellness, diagnostics, and preventative healthcare offerings. Recently provided a business update outlining the Company's peptide healthcare platform following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent advisory committee recommendations related to certain compounded peptide substances.

following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent advisory committee recommendations related to certain compounded peptide substances. Maintained a strong cash position to support continued organic growth, platform expansion, and strategic opportunities.

Management expects discussions with investors to focus on the Company's continued operating momentum, expansion of the VSDHOne platform, peptide healthcare initiatives, and long-term growth strategy.

The Company encourages institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference to contact their Canaccord Genuity representative.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building a nationwide physician-supervised healthcare platform across the United States. Its proprietary technology platform supports a network of more than 300 licensed physicians, more than 3,000 licensed nurses, and a nationwide pharmacy network serving all 50 U.S. states. The platform includes integrated telehealth, compliance, medical documentation, scheduling, pharmacy, billing, and patient engagement tools that enable licensed healthcare professionals and healthcare brands to deliver compliant healthcare services across the country. Through its infrastructure and VSDHOne platform, Hydreight enables businesses to launch and scale compliant direct-to-consumer healthcare brands while expanding patient access to physician-supervised care.

About VSDHOne

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTCQX: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), VSDHOne is Hydreight's direct-to-consumer healthcare platform that enables businesses to launch compliant virtual healthcare brands across all 50 U.S. states. The platform provides an end-to-end solution including telehealth technology, compliance infrastructure, physician oversight, pharmacy fulfillment, payment processing, and patient support. Through VSDHOne, businesses can offer physician-supervised healthcare programs including GLP-1s, peptides, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), weight management, hair loss, skincare, sexual health, longevity, IV wellness, diagnostics, and other personalized healthcare offerings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to assess its operating performance, and this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or GAAP.

The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs (ii) share-based payments expense, (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance including inventory impairment and (iv) sales tax provision, net of actual cash payments to state tax authorities.

Adjusted Revenue reflects the gross economic activity processed through the Company's platform during the applicable period and may differ materially from revenue recognized under IFRS, which is based on revenue recognition and deferral requirements. Adjusted Revenue is not a measure of financial performance or profitability and should not be considered a substitute for revenue determined in accordance with IFRS. As used, Adjusted Revenue accelerates cash receipts relative to IFRS revenue recognition. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that these non‑GAAP measures provide information useful to investors in understanding historical operating trends and the scale of the Company's platform relative to its peers but does not intend for such measures to represent future performance. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's 2026 strategic outlook, growth, platform scaling initiatives, and anticipated expansion of VSDHOne and other platform offerings.

Forward‑looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: continued partner adoption, stable regulatory regimes applicable to telehealth and pharmacy operations in the United States, availability of capital, and general economic conditions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Hydreight Technologies Inc.