Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Report 2023: Environmental Laws and Regulations Boosts Demand

The global hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during 2022-2028.

The global hydrogen peroxide market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during 2022-2028.

It occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water. Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabiliser. It has strong oxidizing properties that makes it a powerful bleaching agent that is largely used for bleaching paper, but has also found applications as a disinfectant and as an oxidizer.

Hydrogen peroxide in the form of carbamide peroxide also has applications for tooth whitening, both in professionally- and in self-administered products.

Environmental laws and regulations play a vital role in propelling the market growth owing to the emission-free and eco-friendly properties of hydrogen peroxide. This has contributed to the rising preference among consumers to use this chemical for several water treatment and pollution control applications.

In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide is utilised in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc. Its demand has also been increasing in bleach products for the purpose of removing chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of hydrogen peroxide and rising demand for recycled paper have also positively influenced this market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hydrogen peroxide market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end-use.

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Synthesis

Bleaching

Disinfectant

Cleaning and Etching

Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as chemical synthesis, bleaching, disinfectant, cleaning and etching, and others. Currently, chemical synthesis dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Breakup by End-Use:

Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Textiles and Laundry

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

On the basis of end-use, pulp and paper represent the largest segment.

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and North America

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for majority of the market share.

Companies Mentioned

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Kemira Oyj

FMC Corporation

EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

PeroxyChem LLC

Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd

BASF SE

Merck

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals

Hansol Chemical.

