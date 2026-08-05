Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market worth $2,280.6 million by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market size is projected to grow from USD 295.5 million in 2026 to USD 2,280.6 million by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.5% during the forecast period.

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The global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the accelerating transition toward a hydrogen-based economy and increasing investments in clean energy infrastructure. As governments and industries pursue ambitious decarbonization goals, hydrogen is emerging as a key energy carrier for transportation, industrial processes, and stationary energy storage. This has significantly increased the demand for safe, lightweight, and high-performance hydrogen storage tanks and transportation solutions capable of supporting the expanding hydrogen value chain.

The market is shaped by several transformative trends. The rapid deployment of hydrogen-powered buses, trucks, passenger vehicles, railways, and marine vessels is driving demand for advanced Type III and Type IV composite storage tanks. Simultaneously, large-scale investments in green hydrogen production, hydrogen refueling stations, hydrogen hubs, and transportation infrastructure are strengthening hydrogen supply networks across major economies. Technological advancements in carbon fiber composites, cryogenic storage systems, and hydrogen transportation modules are improving storage efficiency while reducing overall system costs. Regionally, Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing market, led by China, which continues to expand its hydrogen production capacity, fuel cell vehicle deployment, and hydrogen infrastructure through strong government support and large-scale investments. Collectively, these trends position the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market for sustained growth, making it a critical enabler of the global clean hydrogen economy.

Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 227.4 million

USD 227.4 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2,280.6 million

USD 2,280.6 million CAGR (2026–2031): 50.5%

Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing hydrogen storage tanks & transportation market during the forecast period.

By pressure, the 200 to 500 bar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 59.5% during the forecast period.

By modular storage, the hydrogen fuel storage system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 54.2% during the forecast period.

By tank type, the Type 4 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market, driven by its lightweight composite design, higher storage efficiency, superior durability, and suitability for mobility and high-pressure applications.

By Application, Vehicles segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecast period

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The 200–500 bar segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during 2026–2031.

The 200–500 bar pressure segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of hydrogen storage systems in buses, trucks, railways, industrial applications, and hydrogen transportation trailers. This pressure range offers an optimal balance between storage capacity, safety, and cost, making it well-suited for medium- and heavy-duty mobility applications as well as hydrogen distribution. Growing investments in hydrogen refueling infrastructure, industrial decarbonization, and hydrogen logistics are further accelerating the adoption of storage systems operating within this pressure range. As hydrogen demand continues to rise across mobility and industrial sectors, the 200–500 bar segment is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

The vehicle segment held a larger share of the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2025.

The vehicle segment accounted for the largest share of the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2025, driven by the increasing deployment of hydrogen-powered passenger cars, buses, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Growing investments in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), expansion of hydrogen refueling infrastructure, and supportive government policies promoting zero-emission transportation have significantly increased demand for onboard hydrogen storage systems. The widespread adoption of Type III and Type IV high-pressure composite tanks, offering lightweight design, high storage efficiency, and enhanced safety, continues to support the dominance of the vehicle segment.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by substantial investments in hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and refueling infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating hydrogen adoption through supportive government policies, expanding fuel cell vehicle deployment, and large-scale green hydrogen projects. China, in particular, is leading regional growth with significant investments in hydrogen mobility, industrial decarbonization, and hydrogen supply chain infrastructure. Increasing manufacturing capacity for hydrogen storage tanks and the growing deployment of commercial hydrogen vehicles are expected to further strengthen the region's market position.

Top Companies in Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Industry:

The Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Industry include Hexagon Purus (Norway), Plastic Omnium (France), Tenaris (Luxembourg), Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK), NPROXX (Netherlands), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), FORVIA H2 Mobility (France), Steelhead Composites, Inc. (US), Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC (US), UMOE Advanced Composites (Norway), AMS Composite Cylinders (China), BNS Composite Cylinders (China), Doosan Mobility Innovation (South Korea), Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. (India), and BHI Gas Tanks (India). These companies compete through product innovation, manufacturing capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technological advancements to strengthen their presence in the rapidly growing hydrogen storage and transportation market.

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