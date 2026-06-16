Hyperliquid Strategies Inc Relaunches Website with Expanded Analytics, HYPE Tokenomics and Insights Sections

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) ("HSI"), the premier digital asset treasury platform focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem today announced the relaunch of its website, hypestrat.xyz. The redesigned site significantly expands the depth, transparency, and timeliness of the information HSI makes available to shareholders, research analysts, and the broader digital asset community.

The relaunched website introduces the following:

Enhanced Dashboard. The Company's dashboard now includes a breakdown of the Company's share count — giving investors a clearer view of the inputs underlying per-share metrics such as net asset value (NAV) per share.

New Analytics Section. A dedicated analytics hub featuring PURR stock data, comparative return analyses, and extensive charts and data on both PURR and HYPE — enabling investors to track the Company's performance alongside its underlying treasury asset.

New HYPE Tokenomics Section. A comprehensive resource on the HYPE token , anchored by HSI's perspective on the HYPE token count. Drawing exclusively on public data, the Company presents its Outstanding Token Supply ("OTS") framework — a measure of HYPE supply that sits between the 1 billion initial supply figure and the narrower circulating supply figures commonly quoted in the market. The OTS calculation is displayed on the website in full detail and updates in real time. An article authored by the HSI team and published through Hyperliquid Research Collective (https://www.hyperliquidr.xyz/post/outstanding- token -supply-how-we-count-hype-tokens) sets out the complete methodology.

, anchored by HSI's perspective on the HYPE count. Drawing exclusively on public data, the Company presents its Outstanding Supply ("OTS") framework — a measure of HYPE supply that sits between the 1 billion initial supply figure and the narrower circulating supply figures commonly quoted in the market. The OTS calculation is displayed on the website in full detail and updates in real time. An article authored by the HSI team and published through Hyperliquid Research Collective (https://www.hyperliquidr.xyz/post/outstanding- -supply-how-we-count-hype-tokens) sets out the complete methodology. New Insights Section. A central library of articles published by the HSI team and podcasts featuring HSI team members, covering the Hyperliquid ecosystem, digital asset treasury strategy, and the intersection of decentralized and traditional finance.

"One of the questions we are asked most often by investors and analysts is deceptively simple: how many HYPE tokens are actually outstanding?" said David Schamis, Chief Executive Officer of HSI. "With the relaunch of hypestrat.xyz, we are answering that question — and many others — with a transparent, continuously updated, public-data-driven resource. We believe rigorous disclosure is a competitive advantage, and this website reflects the same standard of analysis we apply to managing the Company's treasury."

The relaunched website is available at https://hypestrat.xyz.

We use our website as a means of disclosing information that may be considered material, non-public information (including the information regarding our Adjusted Net Asset Value) and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. We may also use social media channels to communicate with our investors and the public about us and other matters, and those communications could be deemed to be material information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or social media channels is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Hyperliquid Strategies Inc

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. HSI aims to provide capital-efficient and productive access to the HYPE token for U.S. and institutional investors, generating compounding shareholder returns that individual holders may not be able to replicate through staking, yield optimization, and active ecosystem engagement. HSI is currently the largest HYPE-focused digital asset treasury vehicle capitalizing on Hyperliquid's rapid growth and providing exposure to one of the largest and fastest growing revenue pools in digital assets. For more information, please visit www.hypestrat.xyz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the Company's business, strategy and future plans, as well as certain statements regarding expected growth and developments with respect to Hyperliquid. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to HSI's anticipated operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of HYPE tokens; the risk that HSI's stock price will be highly correlated to the price of HYPE tokens and the price of HYPE tokens may decrease; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which HSI will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding HYPE tokens; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; risks that HSI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; challenges in implementing HSI's business plan including HYPE token-related financial and advisory services, due to operational challenges, significant competition and regulation; and those factors discussed in the final prospectus/proxy statement (File No. 333-290034) filed by HSI with the SEC on October 27, 2025, and in subsequent filings and reports made by HSI with the SEC from time to time. While HSI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, HSI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Hyperliquid Strategies Inc