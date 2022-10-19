Hypernatural® Launches Eco-Luxury Apparel Backed by Proprietary Materials

The Feel-Good Polo of the Year; Made Better by Nature®

ELM GROVE, Wis., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypernatural®, the eco-luxury menswear brand Made Better by Nature®, announced today the launch of its one-of-kind apparel made from naturally performing material with no virgin polyester, plastics, chemical dyes, or harmful petrol chemicals. Hypernatural relies on sustainable materials such as Jade stone and crab shells, blended with the world's best cotton, Supima®, to deliver apparel that is super soft, uniquely cool-to-the-touch and odor free. Additionally, Hypernatural relies on the world's only 100% recycled spandex, Creora® Regen, for comfort and movement.

Hypernatural naturally comfortable apparel will arrive in the U.S. market in Spring of 2023.

"It took two years of development at a raw fiber level for Hypernatural to create a better alternative to both polyester and commodity cotton, which are commonly blended in knitted apparel," said Chris Kolbe, Co-Founder of Hypernatural. "You shouldn't need a chemistry degree to figure out what you're wearing. Refineries have no place in the apparel industry; polyester is not the future of fashion, it's nature."

Hypernatural goal is to use only naturally regenerative materials and dyes. Today we are reducing our ecological impact with what is available, while recognizing the company must do more over the next 2-3 years to help reduce carbon.

"Sustainability begins at the source, which means wherever possible using only natural, renewable, and biodegradable fibers," said Christian Arkins, Co-Founder of Hypernatural. "At present, at least 45% of Hypernatural's materials come from recycled or regenerated sources such as jade stone and seafood waste. We use cotton yarn scraps that are left over from yarn spinning mills to make our own Hyper-yarns, versus using wood pulp from trees that can promote deforestation."

Hyper - Material Facts

0% Virgin polyester

0% Harmful chemical dyes

95% biodegradable

100% recycled Spandex

OEKO-TEXT 100 certified

bluesign® approved dyes

"Some retailers we work with call Hypernatural the 'Tesla of polo shirts.' We aim to deliver modern comfort, traditional quality with a natural performance. We see nature as the new ultimate luxury," said Kolbe.

Hypernatural shirts feature a magpie logo as its totem, signaling a new generation of luxury is here. Hypernatural polos have been tested and shown to work well throughout several days of use, as they are odor resistant and require less laundering, which adds to a longer lifespan.

"Cheap and dirty, disposable plastic / polyester clothing needs to be made extinct. It is the antithesis of luxury," said Arkins.

"Hypernatural's sustainability and quality standards are higher than most. Designs are made to be simple, versatile and the most comfortable pieces in any man's wardrobe. Whether work meets golf, boat-to-dinner, or a 48-hour getaway, it just makes sense that people will want to look smart and feel comfortable anywhere life takes them," said Kolbe.

Hyper - Material Ingredients

Supima® cotton – Softest and strongest cotton in the world. Inherently softer and more luxurious due to its extra-long staple fiber. The length of the fiber produces smoother, cleaner yarns that result in a softer, more breathable fabric that resists pilling.

Hyper-Cool Jade® – Jade Stone's natural cooling helps lower skin temperature up to 5 degrees by absorbing heat and dynamically evaporating moisture, all while enhancing your skin's natural ability for continuous cooling. Jade provides wellness benefits, like increased blood circulation and reduces swelling.

Hyper-Chitin® – Chitin is a biopolymer mainly extracted from crab and prawn shell food waste. Antibacterial / Odor resistant, moisturizes skin, reduces inflammation, supports skin regeneration and healing.

Creora® Regen Spandex – World's only 100% recycled spandex. Requires ⅔ less energy to produce vs. virgin spandex.

Mother of Peal Buttons – 100% Natural (no plastic) Cool to the touch, beautiful natural color and imperfections. Stronger, more durable - last longer than plastic buttons.

About Hypernatural

Founded in 2021 during COVID by a few knuckle heads who think they can move a reluctant fashion industry away from polyester towards naturally performing materials, with a better polo shirt. Hypernatural has always been inspired by the genius of nature and a natural materials revolution they are helping to build. Retail distribution will be limited to better men's specialty stores, golf shops and luxury on-line stores. MSRP prices range from $135 - $165 and up to $195. Hypernatural will also be available at www.hypernaturalstyle.com.

