Hyperscale Data Has Sold Approximately 685 Bitcoin for Approximately $43 Million, Reduces Debt by Approximately $30 Million and Strengthens Liquidity to Support Michigan Data Center Buildout

Company to Retain Approximately 275 Bitcoin, Continue Bitcoin Mining and Use Its Strengthened Balance Sheet to Support Execution of Its Michigan Data Center Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed the sale of approximately 685 Bitcoin generating approximately $43 million in cash, based on recent Bitcoin market prices.

The Company intends to deploy the proceeds primarily toward the continued development and expansion of its Michigan data center, while also providing additional flexibility to manage its debt, equity and overall capital structure and support other strategic corporate initiatives.

Following the liquidation, Hyperscale Data currently holds approximately 275 Bitcoin.

Importantly, the Company's decision to monetize a portion of its Bitcoin holdings does not represent a departure from its long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Hyperscale Data expects to continue mining Bitcoin and, over time and subject to market conditions, intends to allocate capital toward increasing its Bitcoin holdings.

At this stage of the Company's development, however, management believes that redeploying a portion of its Bitcoin treasury into the Michigan data center and strengthening the Company's overall capital structure represents an appropriate allocation of capital.

"Bitcoin has been an important part of Hyperscale Data's strategy and we expect it to remain an important part of our strategy going forward," stated Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "We intend to continue mining Bitcoin and, over time, expect to use mining production and available capital to rebuild and increase our Bitcoin position.

"At this moment, however, we believe the highest and best use of a portion of our Bitcoin treasury is to redeploy that capital into the continued development of our Michigan data center and to better align our debt, equity and overall capital structure with the opportunities in front of the Company.

"We generated approximately $43 million from the liquidation of approximately 685 Bitcoin while retaining approximately 275 Bitcoin. This gives us significant additional liquidity to support the data center while preserving meaningful Bitcoin exposure.

"This is about capital allocation. We have built a substantial Bitcoin position, and today we have the ability to convert a portion of that highly liquid asset into capital that can accelerate the development of one of the most important assets in our portfolio. We believe that is the appropriate decision for Hyperscale Data and its stockholders at this point in the Company's evolution."

The Company believes its Bitcoin mining operations provide it with the opportunity to continue accumulating Bitcoin organically over time. The pace and extent of any future Bitcoin accumulation will depend upon Bitcoin mining production, Bitcoin prices, the Company's liquidity requirements, capital expenditures, market conditions and other strategic considerations.

The Company will continue to evaluate the allocation of capital among its Bitcoin holdings, data center infrastructure, debt obligations, working capital and other strategic investments with the objective of maximizing long-term stockholder value.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc, ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.