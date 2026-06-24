Hyperscale Data Receives Utility "Will Serve" Determination for Approximately 125 Additional Megawatts at One of its Montana Sites

Company Currently Operates Approximately 10 Megawatts at the Montana Facility and Plans to Advance Development Activities Following Utility Determination

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, BNI Montana, LLC ("BNI Montana"), previously received a formal "will serve" letter (the "Letter") from the Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative for up to 125 megawatts ("MWs") of additional power at one of its Montana facilities following completion of a load study.

The determination relates to one of two Montana facilities on which the Company currently holds existing land leases. That Montana facility currently operates approximately 10 MWs of power supporting Bitcoin mining operations. The Company's second Montana location, situated approximately 15 miles away, also has the ability to operate approximately 10 MWs of power. No load study has been done on the second Montana facility, however, BNI Montana is currently considering undertaking a load study to determine how much additional power, if any, can be made available there. The Company views Montana as a strategic long-term opportunity to develop power-intensive infrastructure capable of supporting Bitcoin mining, AI computing, cloud infrastructure, and other high-performance computing applications.

The Letter indicates that up to approximately 125 MWs of additional power may potentially be available at the Montana facility, subject to numerous conditions, including engineering studies, transmission and distribution upgrades, interconnection requirements, regulatory approvals, construction milestones, commercial arrangements, and other development activities. The Letter further states that no estimates or timelines for the required improvements have been given at this time, except that one of the transmission lines required is already being pursued with a current completion timeframe of 2031.

The Company has decided to move forward with the next phase of evaluation of further development for the Montana site, based upon the terms and conditions of the Letter.

"We view this as a significant milestone for our investment in our Montana operations," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "When we acquired these leases in February 2023, we believed Montana offered the potential to become a meaningful power and infrastructure platform for the Company. This Letter provides a pathway to evaluate a much larger opportunity."

Ault continued, "While this determination applies to one of our Montana locations, we have reason to believe that the other facility may also be capable of supporting a similar amount of additional power if fully developed. While substantial work remains ahead and there can be no assurance regarding the ultimate outcome, we have decided to move this project to the next level and proceed forward with the development process. Montana has always been part of our long-term strategy, and we are encouraged by the progress reflected in this determination."

The Company recently announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Clous Services, LLC, has executed a long-term agreement associated with its Michigan AI data center campus that, if fully performed over its anticipated term, could represent up to approximately $3.0 billion of potential value over 20 years, including power-related components. The Montana initiative is entirely separate from the Michigan development and represents an additional opportunity for future growth and geographic diversification.

The Company expects to continue working closely with utility providers, engineers, consultants, contractors, and other stakeholders as it evaluates the technical, commercial, and operational requirements necessary to advance the Montana project. The potential expansion of an additional 125 MWs of power is subject to reaching an agreement with the local utility provider, navigating unknown regulatory challenges and approvals, securing appropriate funding, infrastructure availability, engineering studies, utility agreements and other factors, some or all of which it may or may not obtain.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.