Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Gresham Worldwide Announces $5.4 Million in New Defense Sector Orders Bringing Backlog to Approximately $53.7 Million

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("Gresham Worldwide") has reported approximately $5.4 million in aggregate new orders during July and August 2026 from its radio frequency ("RF") businesses.

The new orders are primarily associated with the continued production and replenishment of critical components and subsystems supporting established U.S. defense programs and key defense prime contractors. Gresham Worldwide's RF and microwave capabilities divisions, which provide specialized components and engineered solutions used in defense applications, including radar, electronic warfare, communications and other mission-critical systems, are expected to fulfill the new orders. The increased ordering activity reflects continued demand for specialized RF and microwave technologies used to maintain, replenish and modernize defense platforms currently in service. Many of these programs require highly engineered components manufactured to stringent performance, reliability and qualification requirements.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, stated, "The approximately $5.4 million in new bookings during July and August represents encouraging momentum across Gresham Worldwide's RF businesses and underscores the continued demand we are seeing from the defense sector. We believe that Gresham Worldwide's established positions on critical defense programs, long-standing relationships with major prime contractors and highly specialized RF and microwave capabilities represent significant strategic value, which is reflected in its significant backlog of approximately $53.7 million. We continued to support Gresham Worldwide as it increases production capacity, converts backlog into shipments and revenue, and pursues the substantial opportunities we see within the expanding U.S. defense market."

"The work being performed across Gresham Worldwide's defense businesses extends well beyond the commercial value of these orders," said Will Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "Strengthening the domestic defense industrial base and replenishing critical systems have become national security priorities, and we believe Gresham Worldwide, through its subsidiaries, is well positioned to play an increasingly important role. By executing on these programs, expanding production and building upon long-standing relationships with leading defense contractors, we believe we can contribute meaningfully to our nation's security while creating sustainable long-term value for Hyperscale Data and its stockholders."

These new bookings represent orders received during July and August 2026 and are not recognized as revenue during those periods. Revenue recognition will occur in accordance with applicable accounting standards as products are manufactured, delivered, and other applicable revenue-recognition criteria are satisfied.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.