The Group's collaborative composition with Korean musician KIRARA, titled 'Temper,' transforms manufacturing technology into sensory art

Electronic track reflects the process of raw materials becoming finished vehicles through meticulous refinement

By blending glitch and breakbeat elements, the composition creates a precise and mysterious soundscape inspired by cutting-edge manufacturing technologies

Song available across major streaming platforms with an accompanying manufacturing technology video to follow later this year

Partnership demonstrates the Group's commitment to communicating innovation through creative storytelling

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has partnered with Korean electronic music artist KIRARA to debut 'Temper,' a musical composition that translates the Group's technology development philosophy into an auditory experience. The track is available on the Group's official YouTube channel (Link).

Hyundai Motor Group and KIRARA Release ‘Temper,’ a Musical Interpretation of Technological Refinement Speed Speed

'Temper' reimagines the journey of raw materials transforming into finished vehicles through advanced manufacturing processes, weaving complex beats and synthesized textures to capture the precision of innovation. The Korean title 'Jeongryeon' (정련, or Jīngliàn精鍊 in Mandarin) refers to the process of refining materials by removing impurities to reveal their purest and most valuable form. This collaboration expresses the Group's technology development efforts through music, representing a new approach to connecting with customers on a sensory level.

"Working on Hyundai Motor Group's new technology was a constant source of wonder, much like when I first learned synthesizing. I wanted to express the refined technology and the feeling I had when encountering it through equally refined music." – KIRARA

How Does the Track Capture Manufacturing Innovation?

'Temper' opens with an ambient, mysterious introduction representing infinite possibility within raw materials. As the composition progresses, layered beats build gradually — mirroring the vehicle's emerging form — before concluding with crystalline clarity reflecting the final form of a finished vehicle.

To authentically convey cutting-edge technology, the track blends ambient techno genre elements, specifically glitch and breakbeat components, creating a sophisticated yet mysterious soundscape that mirrors the technical complexity inherent in the Group's technological advancements.

Who Is KIRARA?

KIRARA is one of Korea's leading electronic musicians. Since launching her career in 2014, she has released five studio albums and performed extensively at prestigious events including Pentaport Rock Festival (Korea), Venice Biennale (Italy), SXSW (United States) and Primavera Pro (Spain).

Drawing deep inspiration from 1990s British dance music and 2000s Japanese electronic music, KIRARA's music evokes a unique juxtaposition of sorrow and euphoria through a delicate blend of melodies. She currently performs live sets — composing directly through computer and MIDI controller — more than 30 times annually across domestic and international venues.

Her recognitions include:

23rd Korean Music Awards (2026) : Best Electronic Album for ' KIRARA ' (fifth studio album), marking her second Korean Music Award, nine years after first winning the category

: Best Electronic Album for ' ' (fifth studio album), marking her second Korean Music Award, nine years after first winning the category Korean Music Awards (2017): Best Electronic Album for 'Moves' (second studio album)

Where Can Listeners Access 'Temper'?

The track is now available on:

Hyundai Motor Group's official YouTube channel (Link)

(Link) Melon, Bugs, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music

Later this year, the Group will release an accompanying manufacturing technology video featuring the 'Temper' composition.

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About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.



More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group