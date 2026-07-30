IAC and Adelphi Construction Surpass One Million Man-Hours Without a Lost-Time Incident

Milestone reflects sustained safety culture across field and shop operations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Accessories Company (IAC) and its construction subsidiary, Adelphi Construction, have surpassed 1,056,980 combined man-hours worked without a lost-time incident, a milestone spanning field crews, fabrication shops, and jobsites nationwide.

The achievement reflects a sustained, company-wide commitment to safety rather than a single event. IAC and Adelphi attribute the milestone to consistent pre-task planning, open hazard reporting, and ongoing investment in safety training and leadership development across every business unit.

"This milestone belongs to every crew member who plans their work, identifies hazards before they become incidents, and looks out for the person working next to them," said Jason Scollin, CSP, MS, CHST, STSC, Vice President of Safety & Risk Management. "Numbers like this don't happen by accident. They happen because our people make the right decision on every task, every day."

"This milestone reflects what we've built Adelphi to be: a partner our customers trust to deliver safe, on-time, expert work on every jobsite," said Neil Riddle, Vice President of Construction. "That trust is earned one project at a time, and safety is the foundation all of it stands on."

IAC and Adelphi continue to build on this foundation to send every employee home safely at the end of every shift.

About Industrial Accessories Company

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, IAC is a vertically integrated EPC contractor and OEM manufacturer serving the steel, cement, power generation, and industrial process industries. IAC designs, fabricates, and installs proprietary air pollution control, material handling, and thermal processing equipment, in addition to full-scope EPC and field service capabilities. Adelphi Construction LC, IAC's construction subsidiary, provides turnkey plant construction, mechanical and electrical installation, and field labor services nationwide.

Media Contact:

Jason Scollin, CSP, MS, CHST, STSC

Vice President of Safety & Risk Management

[email protected] | 913.384.5511

SOURCE Industrial Accessories Company (IAC)