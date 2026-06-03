IBM Launches Global AI Builders Challenge With IBM Bob for University Students, Expanding Availability of IBM Bob to 20,000 Post-Secondary Institutions Worldwide

New global challenge provides university students hands-on experience with IBM Bob, helping them build practical AI skills, portfolio-ready projects and career connections

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the AI Builders Challenge, a global challenge with IBM Bob – IBM's new AI-powered development partner – that will help university students build practical AI and software development skills for the future of work.

The Challenge comes as employers increasingly expect graduates to know how to use AI, yet many students lack opportunities to practice those skills before entering the workforce. A recent survey from the American Association of Colleges and Universities and Elon University found that 63 percent of faculty said graduates were not very or not at all prepared to use generative AI in the world of work. The AI Builders Challenge is intended to help address that gap by giving students practice with AI in a setting where their work has to be tested, explained and improved.

Announced during IBM's Future of AI in Higher Education Summit in New York City, the Challenge gives students a hands-on way to develop AI skills in software development while creating projects they can showcase beyond the classroom. The announcement coincides with IBM's expansion of free access to IBM Bob for higher education, making the technology available to 20,000 post-secondary institutions worldwide.

Through IBM SkillsBuild, students will use IBM Bob in a challenge-based experience that reflects the kind of software development work they may encounter in the workplace. The Challenge is tied to real-world themes, including "Create with AI: The Future of Creative Industries", "Mission Beyond Earth: Space Exploration", and "Work Reimagined: Transforming Industries through Intelligent Work Systems."

Unlike earlier AI tools that focused mainly on speeding up code generation, IBM Bob is designed to work with developers across the entire software development lifecycle. IBM Bob integrates orchestration, execution and governance directly into development workflows, helping teams move from isolated tasks to coordinated delivery.

For students, this means learning how to use AI to support code generation while gaining experience applying AI to development work that requires an understanding of how software systems need to be modernized and scaled in real environments. By building a project through the AI Builders Challenge, students can create a tangible example of applied AI work that can be shared with potential employers.

"AI is now part of how work gets done, and students entering the workforce need to know how to use it effectively and responsibly," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, IBM. "That means knowing how to question what an AI tool produces, explain the decisions made behind their work and take ownership of the output. The AI Builders Challenge gives university students practical experience building AI skills with IBM Bob, while helping them create portfolio-ready projects that show employers they are prepared for an AI-driven economy."

The Challenge, organized by BeMyApp, is open to eligible university students 18 years of age or older across participating countries and welcomes students from all majors. Participants can work individually or in teams, submit final projects through GitHub and access support through Discord, mentors, office hours and webinars. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges who will evaluate submissions based on technical execution, innovation, challenge fit, implementation and feasibility.

Winners will compete for a share of the $15,000 USD total prize pool, including a Grand Prize of $5,000 for the top project across the Challenge. Four winners will be selected for each of two monthly competitions to win prizes ranging from $750 to $2,250 USD. Participants will also gain opportunities to build a professional network through the Challenge community and IBM ecosystem. The Grand Prize winner will be invited to IBM TechXchange, IBM's global conference where developers, engineers, scientists, and researchers build real‑world skills, giving the winner visibility with a global technology audience.

This effort builds on IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030 and IBM's broader university strategy, which aims to help students, faculty and institutions move from AI literacy to AI fluency. Through IBM SkillsBuild, IBM provides free learning, digital credentials, faculty enablement, hands-on labs and challenge-based experiences that help learners build skills they can demonstrate in an AI-driven economy.

Registration for the AI Builders Challenge opens June 3. The Challenge will include two monthly competitions, launching on July 1 and August 1 and entries must be received by July 31 and August 31. Students can learn more and register here. Participation is subject to the eligibility criteria and other terms in the Official Rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win the Challenge.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Joe Brown

IBM

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SOURCE IBM