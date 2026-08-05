IBM Maximo Application Suite Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Expanding Secure Asset Management Options for Federal Agencies

TRM supports federal agencies with IBM Maximo expertise, secure cloud migration guidance, and implementation services for mission-critical asset and facilities management

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM, a leading asset lifecycle management consultancy and IBM Maximo partner, announces support for IBM's achievement of FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government. The authorization gives federal agencies a secure, modern SaaS pathway for managing mission-critical assets, facilities, infrastructure, and operational equipment.

Building on IBM Maximo's FedRAMP Foundation

IBM Maximo cloud solutions have supported FedRAMP-authorized environments since 2019, when IBM Maximo and TRIRIGA achieved FedRAMP authorization for federal cloud use. This latest authorization extends that foundation to IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government, which includes Maximo Manage with Mobile and Maximo Real Estate and Facilities, with industry capabilities supporting aviation, civil infrastructure, nuclear, transportation, and utilities organizations.

For agencies facing aging infrastructure, deferred maintenance, cybersecurity mandates, and increased pressure to demonstrate accountability for public investments, FedRAMP-authorized MAS SaaS provides a secure path to modernize enterprise asset management while maintaining alignment with federal cloud security requirements.

"FedRAMP authorization for IBM Maximo Application Suite is a significant advancement for federal agencies that need secure, scalable, and modern asset management capabilities," said Don Omura, CEO of TRM. "TRM is proud to support IBM Maximo clients as they evaluate, migrate to, and adopt secure cloud solutions that improve operational visibility, strengthen compliance, and support mission readiness."

Why FedRAMP-Authorized SaaS Matters

FedRAMP-authorized SaaS provides greater security assurance than many standard commercial cloud offerings because it requires standardized federal security controls, independent third-party assessment, continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, incident response processes, and documented control transparency. These requirements help reduce cloud adoption risk for organizations managing sensitive, regulated, or mission-critical operations.

While FedRAMP authorization is required for federal agency cloud adoption, FedRAMP-authorized SaaS can also be appropriate for non-government organizations with elevated security, compliance, or operational resilience requirements. Federal contractors, critical infrastructure providers, utilities, transportation organizations, energy companies, manufacturers, and other regulated industries may benefit from a FedRAMP-authorized environment when their risk profile calls for stronger governance, enhanced monitoring, and documented controls.

TRM's Role in Secure Maximo Modernization

TRM has long supported IBM Maximo clients operating in secure and regulated environments, including ongoing collaboration with IBM on federal cloud Maximo authorization efforts. As agencies and regulated organizations move from legacy environments to IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government, TRM provides advisory, migration, implementation, integration, training, and ongoing support services to help align technology modernization with asset management strategy, cybersecurity expectations, and long-term sustainment goals.

"Secure modernization is no longer optional for organizations responsible for critical facilities, infrastructure, and operational assets," said Bruce DeSilva, VP of FedRAMP at TRM. "This milestone gives federal agencies and highly regulated organizations a stronger foundation to advance from traditional enterprise asset management toward more proactive, data-driven asset lifecycle management."

Planning the Path Forward

Federal agencies, contractors, and regulated organizations evaluating IBM Maximo Application Suite as a Service for Government can contact TRM to assess FedRAMP SaaS readiness, migration requirements, integration considerations, and implementation planning.

About TRM

TRM is a consultancy that elevates asset lifecycle management by combining business process expertise, technology implementation, reliability strategies, and secure cloud solutions. As a strategic IBM Maximo partner, TRM helps federal agencies, utilities, manufacturers, transportation organizations, and other asset-intensive enterprises modernize operations, improve reliability, reduce risk, and achieve measurable performance outcomes. Learn more at trmgroup.com.

SOURCE TRM