Ibrahim Alriyami Opens Enrollment for The Showing-Up Strategy Sprint, a Five-Week Sprint to Help Professionals Move from Good Intentions to Real Progress

Live five-week sprint helps professionals gain clarity, choose one meaningful goal, and build accountability to follow through.

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified business coach and author Ibrahim Alriyami has opened enrollment for The Showing-Up Strategy Sprint, a live five-week program beginning September 15, 2026, designed to help professionals turn good intentions into meaningful action.

Based on his book, Act on the Big Thing, the sprint helps entrepreneurs, executives, and ambitious people in general gain clarity, identify one meaningful goal, and build systems and accountability to act consistently.

"Clarity is the starting point of transformation," said Alriyami. "When people gain clarity about what truly matters, they regain hope. Hope gives them the courage to act, and meaningful action changes lives."

The sprint follows a five-week framework:

Week 1 – Prepare: Understand your Big Thing and what it takes to show up consistently.

Week 2 – Start: Choose one meaningful commitment and create a weekly action plan.

Week 3 – Protect: Build systems and mindset to overcome distractions and stay focused.

Week 4 – Persist: Navigate challenges and maintain momentum through accountability.

Week 5 – Finish: Celebrate progress, strengthen commitment, and prepare for what comes next.

Participants will leave with a defined Big Thing, an action system, accountability tools, community support, and momentum to keep moving forward.

Drawing on more than 28 years of executive leadership across government and the private sector, Alriyami developed the framework after seeing how a lack of direction can undermine successful careers.

"This sprint isn't about doing more," Alriyami said. "It's about gaining clarity, believing again, and acting on what matters most."

Participants receive weekly live Zoom sessions, strategies from Act on the Big Thing, the Big Thing Test, community support, and a free audiobook of Act on the Big Thing.

Enrollment is open for the September 15, 2026 sprint. Participation is limited to 40 people, and the introductory rate is $147.

For more information or to enroll, visit:

www.actonthebigthing.com/sprint

About Act on the Big Thing

Act on the Big Thing is a coaching platform founded by certified business coach and author Ibrahim Alriyami. Through The Showing-Up Strategy Sprint, it helps professionals gain clarity, focus on what matters most, and take consistent action toward meaningful growth.

Media Contact

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https://www.linkedin.com/in/ibrahim-al-riyami/

SOURCE Act on the Big Thing