iBusiness.ai Launches Platform0 to Give Every Bank Customized Software at Scale

A secure, configurable enterprise application platform that allows banks to create, customize, and manage software around their own workflows, data, teams, and processes in days, not months.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness.ai, a financial technology and software company with deep roots in banking, today announced the launch of Platform0, a fully configurable enterprise application platform built to allow banks and financial services organizations create, refine, and launch custom business software in days or weeks instead of months. Platform0 is designed around a simple premise: banking software should adapt to the institution, not force the institution to adapt to the software.

Banks are already prioritizing technology that can make work faster, more personal, and more efficient. According to KPMG's 2025 Banking Survey, 88 percent of banking executives named operational efficiency and automation as a top technology investment priority, while 91 percent named data driven insights and personalization. For iBusiness.ai, that demand points to a bigger issue in banking technology: every institution has its own credit policies, approval paths, team structures, reporting needs, and customer expectations, but too many systems still make those differences difficult to turn into software people actually use.

Platform0 changes how business software gets requested, built, refined, and adopted. Instead of relying on written support tickets, lengthy product specs, or static mockups that may still miss the mark when released to production, teams can use the platform to create working workflows, custom credit memos, and underwriting and decision workflows, with role-based views using real system context. Users can iterate and see changes in real time and help ensure the final application matches how their teams actually work. iBusiness.ai has seen reduced product release timelines by up to 90 percent, shortening the path from idea to usable software.

"Platform0 is not another product launch. It is a new operating model for enterprise software," said Justin Levy, CEO of iBusiness.ai. "The biggest issue banks face is not the availability of software, it is whether that software can be customized and actually adopted by users. Too often, institutions are forced to bend their processes around the software they buy. Platform0 changes that by giving banks software built around their own workflows, data, teams, and business logic, with the ability to refine it in real time."

Platform0 serves as the foundation for iBusiness.ai's next generation of banking applications, including:

iBuild, an AI powered software development tool that builds software in minutes using natural language prompts

an AI powered software development tool that builds software in minutes using natural language prompts EasyDoc, an integrated document signature and workflow engine for document generation, routing and approvals

an integrated document signature and workflow engine for document generation, routing and approvals Sheets, a structured data and spreadsheet style tool that lets users pull, visualize, and calculate data from their databases

a structured data and spreadsheet style tool that lets users pull, visualize, and calculate data from their databases LenderAI 2.0, the fully reimagined version of the award winning LenderAI software built on Platform0 that is now fully configurable

For bankers, the intended economic impact is simple: turn months-long software change cycles into launches measured in days or weeks, reduce the rework that slows adoption, and redeploy time that would otherwise be spent on support tickets, product clarification, manual workarounds, and custom development queues.

"Our clients don't want to conform to a platform; they want a platform that conforms to them," said Chris McCay, Head of Product at iBusiness.ai. "We no longer wanted our clients to compromise their vision because of development backlogs. With Platform0, now clients can create their own feature requests and get exactly what they want added in weeks, not months."

With Platform0, iBusiness.ai is giving organizations the fastest path from idea to execution while preserving the control, security, and governance enterprises require.

About iBusiness.ai

iBusiness.ai is a financial technology and software company with deep expertise in banking and financial services. The company builds platforms, tools, and consulting services that help organizations modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and bring new products to market faster. Platform0 is iBusiness.ai's flagship enterprise operating platform, bringing configurable workflows, AI-powered software design tools, document automation, structured data tools, app modules, and administrative controls into one secure environment.

For more information, please visit https://ibusiness.ai

SOURCE iBusiness.ai