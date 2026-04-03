SYDNEY, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Markets Australia has been recognised as a winner at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026, receiving the award for Best Australia Trading Platform.

Now in their 12th year, the ADVFN International Financial Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding products and services across both the traditional financial services and fintech sectors. The awards highlight organisations that demonstrate excellence and innovation within the global financial industry.

IC Markets Australia Named Best Australia Trading Platform at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2026 (PRNewsfoto/IC Markets Australia)

IC Markets Australia offers traders access to a sophisticated trading environment designed to support a wide range of trading styles and experience levels. Australian clients can trade global financial markets through advanced trading platforms, supported by a strong focus on technology, transparency and execution. The company's local presence allows it to deliver tailored support and infrastructure aligned with the needs of Australian traders.

The recognition reflects IC Markets Australia's continued focus on delivering a reliable and high‑performance trading experience for clients in Australia.

"Being named Best Australia Trading Platform by ADVFN is a meaningful recognition of the work our local team does every day to support Australian traders," said Peter Tardent, General Manager at IC Markets Australia. "We remain committed to investing in our technology, platforms and client support to ensure traders in Australia continue to have access to a trusted and robust trading environment."

IC Markets Australia is proud to be recognised alongside leading international financial services providers and fintech firms as part of the 2026 awards program.

About IC Markets Australia

IC Markets Australia is an online trading provider offering Australian traders access to global financial markets through advanced trading platforms. The company focuses on delivering a transparent trading environment, supported by technology‑driven infrastructure and local expertise.

About ADVFN

ADVFN is a global financial information platform providing investors with market data, tools and insights across equities, forex and digital assets. Its annual International Financial Awards recognise excellence across the international financial services industry.

Trading derivatives carries high risks to your capital. General advice only. Refer to our PDS and TMD on our website. AFSL: 335692.

For third party sites, since this is mostly a branding campaign with no reference to financial products,

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 12 328 910 109) is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and holds Australian Financial Services Licence No. 335692.

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk to your capital, and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading CFDs may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. This email is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is suitable for you and your personal circumstances. Please read our PDS and Target Market Determination, and other legal documents and ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions and seek independent advice if necessary.

Contact

Bao Huynh

IC Markets

[email protected]

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SOURCE IC Markets Australia