Icarus Wellness and Recovery Names Mallory Harris as Executive Director

Behavioral health leader brings more than 12 years of experience developing client-centered treatment programs for substance use, eating disorders and complex mental health conditions

BOISE, Idaho, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icarus Wellness and Recovery announced Mallory Harris, MBA, as executive director of its addiction and mental health treatment programs in Boise. Harris will lead the organization as it provides residential and outpatient care for adults living with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and co-occurring disorders.

Adults and families seeking information about treatment options may visit icarusbehavioralhealthidaho.com or call 208-907-8881 for a confidential conversation with the admissions team.

People do not experience behavioral health needs in isolated stages, and their care should not feel fragmented Post this Icarus Wellness and Recovery announces Mallory Harris, MBA, as its Executive Director

Harris brings more than 12 years of experience in treatment and recovery services. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and addiction studies and a Master of Business Administration. During her career, she has helped develop and expand programs serving people with substance use disorders, dual diagnosis clients, and clients with eating disorders and complex mental health conditions, with an emphasis on continuity between acute care and outpatient support.

"People do not experience behavioral health needs in isolated stages, and their care should not feel fragmented," Harris said. "My priority is to support a clinical and operational culture that combines evidence-based care, human connection and thoughtful transitions between levels of support. I am honored to work alongside the Icarus team and help more Idaho adults build durable foundations for recovery."

The appointment comes as Idaho continues to face substantial behavioral health needs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimated that 17.7% of Idaho residents age 12 or older had a substance use disorder in the past year, based on annual averages from 2021 through 2023. Idaho also recorded 337 drug-overdose deaths in 2024, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Harris's leadership approach pairs established clinical practices with restorative and experiential options, including nature-based, art and music therapies. That philosophy aligns with Icarus Wellness and Recovery's individualized model and its continuum of residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient and aftercare services.

Under Harris's leadership, the organization will continue to emphasize:

Individualized treatment planning based on each client's clinical needs, circumstances and recovery goals.

Coordination across residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient and aftercare services.

Thoughtful transitions between levels of care to help clients maintain continuity throughout treatment and recovery.

Evidence-based clinical practices complemented by restorative and experiential options, including nature-based, art and music therapies.

Integrated support for adults experiencing substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions and co-occurring disorders.

The Boise organization treats primary mental health needs, substance use disorders and dual-diagnosis conditions. Their programs accept many forms of Idaho Medicaid and many commercial insurance plans, with coverage and placement determined individually.

Media Contact:

Chris King

Director of Business Development

208-907-8881

SOURCE Icarus Wellness and Recovery