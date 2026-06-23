IceCure Highlights New Peer-Reviewed Journal Article in Leading Surgery Journal, Demonstrating Cryoablation's Advantages Over Radiofrequency Ablation for Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Published in the International Journal of Surgery, globally ranked in the top three among surgery journals, the article highlights strong clinical outcomes with ProSense® cryoablation and describes thermal ablation as a "beacon of hope for patients

IceCure preparing for the 2026 Japanese Breast Cancer Society meeting and planned regulatory submission for breast cancer in Japan by Terumo Corporation one of the world's top 20 medical device companies

CAESAREA, Israel, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure", "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today highlights a newly published peer-reviewed journal article presenting key clinical advantages of cryoablation over radiofrequency ablation ("RFA") for early-stage breast cancer, as the Company prepares to participate in the 34th Annual Meeting of the Japanese Breast Cancer Society ("JBCS"), taking place on June 25-27, 2026 in Kyoto, Japan.

Published in the International Journal of Surgery, the article highlights the growing body of peer-reviewed evidence supporting cryoablation as a minimally invasive treatment option for appropriately selected patients with early-stage breast cancer and outlines meaningful procedural advantages compared with RFA.

The International Journal of Surgery is one of the world's most prestigious peer-reviewed medical journals and currently ranked third in the world among surgical journals. The journal is highly regarded for publishing high-quality clinical research, reviews, and meta-analyses that influence surgical practice globally.

The article, titled "Thermal Ablation as a Minimally Invasive Alternative to Surgery for Primary Breast Cancer," was authored by leading Japanese breast cancer specialists Drs. Masato Takahashi, Takayuki Kinoshita and Eisuke Fukuma. Professor Fukuma, a highly regarded cryoablation expert and ProSense® user at Kameda Medical Center in Japan, has performed an estimated 680 breast cancer cryoablation procedures. The publication evaluates the current clinical evidence supporting cryoablation and RFA as an option to breast-conserving surgery ("BCS"). Thermal ablation technologies have demonstrated local tumor control rates comparable to breast-conserving surgery for appropriately selected patients with small breast tumors, while offering shorter procedures, minimal scarring and improved cosmetic outcomes.

Key cryoablation advantages to RFA include:

During the 2025 JBCS Conference, Professor Fukuma presented a recurrence free rate of 99.02% from over 600 breast cancer patients treated with cryoablation based on data collected with follow up of up to 17 years . The RAFAELO study on RFA discussed in the article reported a 5-year ipsilateral breast tumor-free survival rate of 98.6% in 353 patients . In Japan the standard of care after BCS for invasive breast cancer (Stage I–II) is to undergo radiation therapy.

from treated with cryoablation based on data collected with follow up of up to . The RAFAELO study on RFA discussed in the article reported a ipsilateral breast tumor-free survival rate of in . In Japan the standard of care after BCS for invasive breast cancer (Stage I–II) is to undergo radiation therapy. Cryoablation can be performed under local anesthesia as compared to RFA which requires general anesthesia.

During the procedure, cryoablation allows flexible adjustment of the ice ball size and the ice ball margin is visible, whereas RFA is hard to control due to tissue resistance and the micro bubble is vaguely visible.

Multiple studies and meta-analyses reviewed by the authors found no significant differences in local recurrence or overall survival between thermal ablation, including cryoablation and RFA, and BCS in carefully selected patients with tumors measuring 2 cm or less.

The authors concluded, "Ultimately, thermal ablation holds promise as a beacon of hope for patients, offering surgeons a validated method to de-escalate treatment without compromising oncological safety, while providing vastly superior aesthetic results compared to conventional BCS".

"We believe the growing body of clinical evidence supporting cryoablation is accelerating physician interest worldwide, particularly following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's marketing authorization of ProSense® for early-stage breast cancer last October," said Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. "Japan represents one of the most important markets for ProSense®, with several investigator-initiated cryoablation studies conducted by leading Japanese physicians over the years. We are encouraged by the continued clinical validation coming from Japan and by the strong support of our exclusive distributor in Japan, Terumo Corporation, one of Japan's largest medical device companies. Together, we are working to expand access to minimally invasive breast cancer treatment options for patients across Japan."

Terumo Corporation is expected to submit ProSense® for regulatory approval in breast cancer to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency ("PMDA") in the second half of 2026, leveraging both international clinical data and Japanese physician experience with cryoablation technology.

About ProSense®

The ProSense® Cryoablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgical alternatives for breast cancer treatment. A full list of benefits and risks can be found on the Company's website.

ProSense® is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that provides the option to destroy tumors by freezing them. The system uniquely harnesses the power of liquid nitrogen to create large lethal zones for maximum efficacy in tumor destruction in benign and cancerous lesions, including in the breast, kidney, lung, and liver.

ProSense® enhances patient and provider value by accelerating recovery, reducing pain, surgical risks, and complications. With its easy, transportable design and liquid nitrogen utilization, ProSense® opens the door to fast and convenient office-based procedures for breast tumors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the potential advantages of ProSense® cryoablation as compared to RFA and BCS; the growing body of clinical evidence supporting cryoablation and its potential to accelerate physician interest worldwide; the Company's preparations to participate in the 34th Annual Meeting of the JBCS; Japan as an important market for ProSense®; the expected regulatory submission by Terumo Corporation to Japan's PMDA for approval of ProSense® for breast cancer in Japan and the timing of such submission; the potential use of international clinical data and Japanese physician experience in connection with such submission; and the Company's and Terumo's efforts to expand access to minimally invasive breast cancer treatment options for patients in Japan. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

IR Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Meir Peleg, CFO

Phone: +1-888-902-5716

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SOURCE IceCure Medical