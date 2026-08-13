IceCure Highlights Two New Peer-Reviewed Publications Supporting Cryoablation in Breast Cancer Treatment De-Escalation

New review by leading U.S. experts highlights ProSense® FDA marketing authorization, updated American Society of Breast Surgeons guidelines, and encouraging outcomes from the five-year ICE3 clinical trial while a second publication extends cryoablation's clinical role to axillary lymph node metastases

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) ("IceCure," "IceCure Medical" or the "Company"), developer of minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an option to surgical tumor removal, today highlighted two recent peer-reviewed publications by leading U.S. experts that reinforce the growing clinical role of cryoablation in breast cancer treatment de-escalation. A new review cites ProSense®'s U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") marketing authorization, its inclusion in updated American Society of Breast Surgeons ("ASBrS") guidelines and encouraging outcomes from the five-year ICE3 clinical study (3.1% IBTR rate), while a second publication extends the clinical discussion of cryoablation to axillary lymph node metastases for both curative and palliative care.

The first article, a review titled "Cryoablation within the Evolving Paradigm of Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Treatment De-Escalation" (Yao, Ward & Dibble, Clinical Breast Cancer), examines the clinical evidence, procedural considerations, and place of breast cryoablation within the broader shift towards de-escalation of care – providing less burdensome and minimally intensive treatment approaches with similar safety and effectiveness outcomes to traditional surgical options. The review highlights ProSense®'s authorized use in selected early-stage, low-risk breast cancers in women aged 70 and older, and ongoing studies including IceCure's ChoICE post-marketing trial.

The second article, "Cryoablation of Axillary Lymph Node Metastases for the Curative and Palliative Treatment of Breast Cancer" (Huang et al., Journal of Breast Imaging), provides practical guidance on cryoablation of axillary lymph node metastases in patients who are poor surgical candidates or decline surgery. The authors note that cryoablation can be performed safely with high technical success and low complication rates, and for both curative and palliative care, expanding the clinical discussion of cryoablation beyond the primary tumor to regional nodal disease.

"These peer-reviewed publications by leading clinicians reflect the medical community's growing recognition of cryoablation as a meaningful option within breast cancer treatment de-escalation strategies," said Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. "We believe the expanding body of peer-reviewed literature and clinical evidence will significantly support our commercialization efforts and the broader adoption of ProSense® worldwide."

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense® system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the growing clinical role of cryoablation in breast cancer treatment de-escalation; the potential for peer-reviewed literature and clinical evidence, including the review's discussion of ProSense®'s FDA marketing authorization, updated ASBrS guidelines, five-year ICE3 clinical study outcomes and ongoing post-marketing studies, to support commercialization efforts and broader adoption of ProSense®; the potential use of cryoablation in selected early-stage, low-risk breast cancer patients; and the potential expansion of cryoablation's clinical role beyond in both curative and palliative care settings. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; the Company's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding; the Company's ability to market and sell its products; legal and regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with suppliers, distributors and other partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to expose and educate medical professionals about its products; political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel; as well as those factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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SOURCE IceCure Medical