ICEYE US Awarded Contract Under NRO's Radar Commercial Augmentation (RCA) Program

Award expands U.S. Intelligence Community access to commercial radar imagery and advances the role of commercial remote sensing in national security missions

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE US, a U.S. leader in commercial remote sensing and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite technology, today announced it has been awarded a contract under the National Reconnaissance Office's (NRO) Radar Commercial Augmentation (RCA) program. Awarded by the NRO's Commercial Systems Program Office, the contract positions ICEYE US to deliver commercial SAR imagery tasking along with archive imagery, imagery-derived products, and development efforts for the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of War, and authorized government users.

RCA is the NRO's dedicated vehicle for procuring commercial radar imagery on behalf of the U.S. Government, and selection under the program reflects growing readiness to leverage commercial remote sensing alongside national systems — a step in maturing commercial radar for the U.S. Government that builds on ICEYE US's prior multi-year study contract with the NRO. Because ICEYE US SAR data is unclassified, collections can be shared across the defense, intelligence, civil, and allied and coalition partner community under existing sharing agreements, maximizing collaboration when it is needed most.

"Commercial remote sensing is increasingly part of how the Intelligence Community augments some of its hardest collection challenges, and earning a place on the RCA program reflects the trust the NRO places in our technology and our team. We're focused on delivering the reliability and responsiveness this mission requires, and on continuing to advance what commercial radar can contribute to national security," said Ann Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of ICEYE US.

ICEYE US satellites pair rapid tasking-to-delivery timelines — order acceptance to imagery in hours — with the flexibility to capture areas as large as 120,000 km² or at resolutions as fine as 25 cm from the same satellite.

About ICEYE US

ICEYE US is an industry-leading American remote sensing company based in southern California. ICEYE US engineers, qualifies and operates radar imaging satellites, delivering real-time monitoring of global economic activity, empowering U.S. government, allied, and commercial partners to make more accurate, timely decisions for the betterment of society. ICEYE US delivers persistent monitoring capabilities in support of national security, disaster response, infrastructure monitoring, and a broad range of government and commercial missions. For more information, visit iceye.us.

SOURCE ICEYE US