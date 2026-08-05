ICHRAx Launches to Solve Fragmented ICHRA Enrollment Experiences, Drive Industry-wide Adoption

New tech platform connects health plans with leading ICHRA administrators to standardize enrollment and billing for individual plans sold off-exchange

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICHRAx, the health insurance technology platform connecting carriers and administrators of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), today announced its initial cohort of leading healthcare companies and administrators — including Oscar Health, Take Command, zizzl health, and more — setting out to define standards, establish best practices, and build the data exchange necessary for the ICHRA model to become the insurance option of choice for employers and employees.

"ICHRA offers employers new levels of flexibility and choice when providing health insurance benefits to their employees," said Kyle Estep, CEO of ICHRAx. "But a lack of connectivity between ICHRA administrators and insurance carriers means the off-exchange market is often the 'Wild West.' With ICHRAx, we're delivering the technology and close partnerships necessary to streamline ICHRA operations and elevate the user experience for employees and their families. The goal is to bring employees and employers peace of mind that ICHRA just works."

The ICHRA market is expected to become a meaningful piece of the overall employer-sponsored market that serves 165 million Americans. Enrollment in coverage for ICHRAs is currently managed through a fragmented set of carrier-specific processes, portals, and file formats. This creates operational complexity for both health plans and ICHRA administrators, increasing the risk of errors and limiting their ability to scale.

ICHRAx is building a shared infrastructure layer designed to address these challenges. The company provides a standardized interface through which ICHRA platforms can submit enrollment and billing data to multiple health plans, while enabling plans to receive and process this information in a consistent format. ICHRAx simplifies enrollment and billing for ACA-compliant individual health plans sold off-exchange.

"ICHRA is gaining traction as employees demand choice and flexibility, and employers seek predictable healthcare costs," said Oscar Health CEO Mark Bertolini. "ICHRAx is the connective data layer that connects carriers, administrators, and employers to make ICHRA work at scale. We are unlocking greater possibilities in the individual market for entrepreneurs, gig workers, small businesses, mid-sized and large employers -- every American."

The platform provides implementation services, data transmission, and data validation. ICHRAx offers a one-to-many opportunity for plans and administrators, replacing custom builds with shared infrastructure and a single integration. For employees, the addition of this data layer will mean more consistent enrollment and coverage experiences, less confusion around start dates and plan selection, and more confidence in employer and carrier support if something goes wrong.

In addition to its core infrastructure, ICHRAx is working with participating organizations to help define and evolve common standards for operating norms in the off-exchange market. By bringing together stakeholders across health plans and ICHRA platforms, the company aims to support a more consistent and scalable operating model.

"Employees crave control over their own healthcare and ICHRA grants them the opportunity to choose the plan that works best for them," said Jack Hooper, CEO of Take Command. "As ICHRA administrators, we want enrolling in ICHRA to feel as intuitive as a typical open enrollment for group benefits, only with added choice. ICHRAx streamlines the process for us and lets employers know ICHRA is a benefits model they can trust."

"For zizzl health, the decision to participate in ICHRAx was simple," said Ray Seaver, CEO of zizzl health. "'By the Industry... for the Industry' is the exact approach needed to create the member experience and efficiency the ICHRA movement needs to scale and soar. Industry data already confirms that employees are highly satisfied with ICHRA's. ICHRAx will take that satisfaction to the next level."

With a dedicated team and an industry-led governance model, ICHRAx is inviting other leading health plans and administrators to join the platform. To learn more, visit ichrax.com.

About ICHRAx

ICHRAx is a health insurance technology infrastructure company focused on simplifying and standardizing enrollment and billing for ACA-compliant individual health plans sold off-exchange. By solving technology challenges and bringing together stakeholders across health plans and ICHRA platforms, the company aims to support a more consistent and scalable operating model over time. Learn more at ichrax.com.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology company built on a full-stack platform and a relentless focus on member experience. Oscar Health helps make high-quality and affordable care more accessible for millions of people through Oscar's Individual & Family plans and ICHRA solutions, +Oscar technology services, and Lucie Health Marketplace. Consumers benefit from better choice, deeper engagement, and connection to high-value clinical care. Visit Oscar Health at www.hioscar.com.

About Take Command

Take Command is the nation's largest ICHRA administration platform, delivering the best employee insurance experience on a reliable budget for employers. Take Command was the first provider of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) in the country, and more than 7,000 employers trust Take Command to control their healthcare costs while empowering employees to navigate and maximize their health benefits. To learn more, visit takecommandhealth.com.

About zizzl health

zizzl health is a state-of-the-art Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) solution that helps employers offer budget friendly, hassle-free health insurance to employees nationwide. zizzl health ensures that companies are financially protected from annual premium spikes while helping employees find individual coverage that caters directly to their unique needs. In a marketplace that puts the burden on employers to choose the ideal plan, zizzl health gives employees the right tools, technology, and support to make that decision without subjecting employers to the hassle and the headache of a traditional group health plan experience. Learn more at zizzlhealth.com.

SOURCE ICHRAx