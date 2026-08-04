ICON DENTAL STUDIO INTRODUCES NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR TMJ RELIEF AND ANTI-AGING

Chicago practice expands facial wellness offerings with Emface and Exion; complimentary wellness event set for Aug. 20

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Dental Studio, a boutique dental practice conveniently located on Michigan Avenue in the Chicago Loop, is now offering Emface, an FDA-cleared, noninvasive treatment that uses muscle activation and heat to relieve symptoms associated with TMJ (temporomandibular disorders) while also toning and rejuvenating the face. There are no needles, no surgery and no recovery time.

Emface is a non-invasive facial treatment combining heat and muscle activation to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, tighten sagging skin and boost collagen. It is also FDA-cleared to treat TMJ dysfunction.

TMJ disorders affect millions of Americans and can cause jaw pain, headaches, clenching, difficulty chewing and chronic facial tension. Unlike injectables that temporarily relax muscles, Emface offers a noninvasive option designed to improve muscle function while relieving TMJ-related discomfort.

Dr. Pratiti Gandhi, founder of Icon Dental Studio, believes in offering the latest wellness-focused dental procedures that encompass preventive, cosmetic and restorative care.

"Many patients come to us because they're struggling with jaw pain, teeth grinding or chronic facial tension," said Gandhi. "Emface gives us a way to help with TMJ symptoms while also naturally lifting and toning the face, and it does all this without needles. It's a great example of how modern dentistry can support overall head and neck health – not just healthy teeth."

The practice is also introducing Exion, an ultrasound treatment that boosts the skin's natural collagen production, reducing fine lines and producing hyaluronic acid for a "dewier" look.

Emface is sometimes called a "noninvasive facelift." It uses radiofrequency and muscle stimulation to firm skin, soften wrinkles and tone the muscles of the face. Exion works alongside it, using radiofrequency and ultrasound to encourage the skin's own renewal process.

Icon Dental Studio provides full dental care for patients of all ages, including dental cleanings, Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, dental implants, crowns, teeth whitening, TMJ treatment and smile makeovers.

Dr. Gandhi is known for her personalized approach, taking time to explain things, answer questions and develop treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs.

To celebrate the launch of Emface and Exion, Icon Dental Studio will host a complimentary wellness event, 12 to 5 p.m.,Thursday, Aug. 20, at 333 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 825, Chicago. Guests can enjoy live demonstrations, refreshments, raffle prizes and exclusive one-day pricing. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 312-456-0221 or visit IconDentalChicago.com. IG: @icondentalchicago. Tiktok: @drpratitigandhi

SOURCE Icon Dental Studio