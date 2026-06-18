ICON International Launches Content and Entertainment Solution, Establishing New Pathways for Brand-Funded Film and Television

Industry Veteran Aaron Tabas to Lead Offering with First Wave of Partnerships Including Imagine Entertainment, Pro Shop and more

STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICON International, the media-backed financial solutions company, today announced the official launch of its Content and Entertainment solution, a new practice dedicated to solving the industry's most persistent challenges in content funding, production, and distribution. ICON will debut the offering this month at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (June 22–26), where its executives will meet with brands, agencies, and producers to discuss how the new practice is rewriting the economics of brand-funded entertainment.

The new offering, led by industry veteran Aaron Tabas, has already established strategic partnerships with leading talent agencies, creators, and distributors. Leveraging ICON's core strength as a media and financial solutions partner, the new offering gives brands, creators, and distributors access to innovative, flexible financing structures that make content initiatives more streamlined, cost-effective, and impactful.

"ICON has always sat at the intersection of media, content, and advertising," said Reid Steinberg, EVP, Media Director at ICON International. "This new offering formalizes what we have long done best—connecting brands with culture through financial expertise and strategic partnerships."

Three Core Solutions for Content Financing and Distribution

ICON's Content and Entertainment solution offers partners three proprietary funding models:

Working Media Solution : ICON unlocks funding for a brand's content initiatives by creating added value around its existing media investments.

: ICON unlocks funding for a brand's content initiatives by creating added value around its existing media investments. Media Trade Solution : ICON funds content projects on behalf of brands and distributors in exchange for future advertising inventory.

: ICON funds content projects on behalf of brands and distributors in exchange for future advertising inventory. Independent Financing: ICON serves as a traditional film and television financier, bringing its brand and distributor relationships and marketing expertise to the table alongside capital.

"Working with ICON has changed how we think about brand partnerships," said Marc Gilbar, President of Brands, Partnerships & IP at Imagine Entertainment. "They came to the table not just with financing, but with a deep understanding of what it takes to make engaging content. ICON has given filmmakers and brands a new roadmap to making their most ambitious projects possible."

Projects at Launch

From documentary film to scripted prestige television to indie features and viral social content, ICON has already assembled a diverse portfolio of projects that demonstrates the full range of what its funding and distribution models can offer clients. Across each, the throughline is bringing together best-in-class creative partners and giving them the resources to tell stories at the highest level.

Amelia , Feature Documentary in Partnership with CNN Films, Imagine Documentaries, Storyville Films and produced in association with ICON and Sandbox Films: ICON is a core funding partner on Amelia , a feature documentary billed as the definitive portrait of Amelia Earhart. Produced by CNN Films, Imagine Documentaries and Storyville Films, directed by Academy Award Nominated and Emmy-Winning Julie Cohen and Betsy West and set to air on CNN, the project represents the kind of premium, culturally significant content ICON was built to support. The partnership was brokered by CAA Media and Entertainment Partnerships and signals the caliber of relationships the solution brings to the table.

ICON is a core funding partner on , a feature documentary billed as the definitive portrait of Amelia Earhart. Produced by CNN Films, Imagine Documentaries and Storyville Films, directed by Academy Award Nominated and Emmy-Winning Julie Cohen and Betsy West and set to air on CNN, the project represents the kind of premium, culturally significant content ICON was built to support. The partnership was brokered by CAA Media and Entertainment Partnerships and signals the caliber of relationships the solution brings to the table. The Artist , Limited Series in Partnership with The Network: ICON's reach extends to scripted prestige television with The Artist , the Gilded Age murder mystery limited series from creator Aram Rappaport featuring an ensemble cast that includes Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, and Zachary Quinto. ICON funded the program for The Network, the free, ad-supported streaming platform demonstrating the model's ability to support not only individual titles but the platforms that distribute them. The Artist premiered on The Network over the 2025 holiday season and is streaming now at thenetwork.stream.

ICON's reach extends to scripted prestige television with , the Gilded Age murder mystery limited series from creator Aram Rappaport featuring an ensemble cast that includes Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, and Zachary Quinto. ICON funded the program for The Network, the free, ad-supported streaming platform demonstrating the model's ability to support not only individual titles but the platforms that distribute them. premiered on The Network over the 2025 holiday season and is streaming now at thenetwork.stream. Social Content Series, in Partnership with Dude Wipes and Pro Shop: ICON executed a social content series for DUDE Wipes in partnership with Pro Shop, a leading golf media company. The series, executed by Skratch Golf with its unique media rights, featured the PGA TOUR's best players navigating pressure-packed on-course situations during one of the year's most attended events, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The program generated more than 3 million views across Skratch Golf's media channels and exceeded engagement benchmarks.

ICON executed a social content series for DUDE Wipes in partnership with Pro Shop, a leading golf media company. The series, executed by Skratch Golf with its unique media rights, featured the PGA TOUR's best players navigating pressure-packed on-course situations during one of the year's most attended events, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The program generated more than 3 million views across Skratch Golf's media channels and exceeded engagement benchmarks. dAte, an Independent Feature Film: ICON is also putting its Independent Financing model to work on dAte, an indie horror film currently in production with Squid Farm Productions. The project showcases ICON's role as a traditional film financier pairing capital with the brand relationships and marketing expertise that independent filmmakers rarely find in a funding partner.

"What we've built is a fundamentally different way for brands and creators to work together," said Aaron Tabas, who leads ICON's Content and Entertainment solution. "The projects we're bringing to Cannes reflect what's possible when you remove the financial friction from the creative process. We've partnered with some of the best producers, agencies, and distributors in the business, and we're just getting started."

ICON at Cannes Lions

ICON's Content and Entertainment team, led by Tabas, will be on the ground at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, June 22–26, meeting with brands, agencies, producers, and distributors to discuss partnership and financing opportunities.

About ICON International

ICON International is a media-backed financial solutions partner that transforms underutilized resources into measurable growth. With the trust of over 350 organizations, ICON combines strategic know-how, creativity, financial expertise, and unmatched media partnerships to create enterprise value for its clients. For more information, visit www.iconinternational.com.

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SOURCE ICON International