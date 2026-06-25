ICONIQ Impact Announces Child Survival Portfolio, Directing $100 Million to Locally-Led Organizations in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia

An Impact Portfolio partnering with 18 locally-led organizations to fill critical gaps in the delivery of nutrition, immunization, and frontline health services for children.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONIQ Impact, the collaborative philanthropy platform of global investment firm ICONIQ, today launched the Child Survival Portfolio, a three-year, $100 million commitment to 18 locally-led grantees working to fill critical gaps in the delivery of nutrition, immunization, and frontline health services to children in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

This announcement comes at an inflection point for children's health across the most vulnerable communities around the world. After decades of steady progress, global under-five mortality is at risk of worsening for the first time in a generation. The abrupt withdrawal of approximately $12.7 billion in USAID global funding has disrupted immunization outreach, nutrition treatment, and frontline health services across both regions. Private philanthropy has responded, but the response so far remains modest next to a shortfall measured in billions .

Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are prioritized because they account for nearly 90% of global child deaths, over 85% of severe wasting cases, and more than 70% of children who have received no routine vaccinations.

The Impact Portfolio is anchored by a $100 million commitment from Rick Moskovitz and Nancy Siegel Moskovitz, as part of their commitment to deploy their philanthropic resources fully throughout their lifetimes.

"Children are dying from things we know how to prevent, and waiting isn't an option," said Rick Moskovitz, founding donor of the Child Survival Portfolio. "We have decided to deploy our philanthropic resources fully to meet this moment, starting with this commitment to child survival."

This Impact Portfolio is designed to move fast and support locally-led organizations that operate close to the communities they serve. It concentrates capital toward the integration of two of the most effective tools for preventing child deaths — routine childhood immunization and treatment for acute malnutrition. While the integrated delivery of nutrition and immunization is considered one of the highest-leverage approaches to preventing child deaths, it remains significantly underfunded. This Child Survival Portfolio directs capital to grantees who are integrating these services at the community and district levels and identifying new approaches to reaching the most vulnerable children.

"We want to reach more children with the lifesaving services they need through organizations that have earned communities' trust," said Nancy Siegel Moskovitz, founding donor of the Impact Portfolio. "We hope other philanthropists will join us."

Since launching in December 2025, the Impact Portfolio's first phase of grantees supports work across three areas:

Reaching the children health systems miss: Immunization and nutrition programs can only reach children the system can see. Akros builds geospatial microplanning tools for governments across more than 20 countries in Africa and Asia, and eHealth Africa, a locally-led African health systems and digital health organization, supports governments through digital health systems, geospatial intelligence, and cold-chain strengthening to identify, locate, and reach underserved and zero-dose children. In India, Khushi Baby operates one of the country's largest digital platforms for community health workers, enabling real-time tracking of immunization status, nutrition risks, and follow-up needs at the household level. Integrating nutrition and immunization for greater impact: Malnutrition is an underlying factor in roughly 45% of deaths among children under five, most of them caused by infections that routine vaccination could prevent. The Edesia Innovation Fund is supporting partners that test integrated healthcare models combining malnutrition prevention with routine vaccination in the same visit in Niger, Sudan, and Chad. The Aga Khan Foundation, through its Strengthening Nutrition and Immunizations in Pakistan (SNIP) program co-financed with Gavi and the Power of Nutrition, is demonstrating integrated immunization and nutrition delivery in seven underserved geographies across a population base of over one million. Integrate Health, working in Togo and Guinea, embeds nutrition screening, acute malnutrition referral, and immunization completion into a professional community health worker and primary care model operated in partnership with national governments. Delivering care to the hardest to reach: A child survives when every link in the chain holds — from identification, to care delivered in the community, to reliable follow-up. ALIMA (Alliance for International Medical Action) delivers last-mile pediatric and nutrition care across the Sahel and beyond —including Niger, Mali, Chad, DRC, Central African Republic, and Burkina Faso — through community-based detection and clinical treatment. Mary Dinah Foundation runs women-led maternal and child nutrition networks in conflict-affected and resource-poor communities across West Africa. SELCO Foundation solarizes primary healthcare facilities so that vaccine cold chains remain reliable, outreach equipment stays functional, and services continue even where grid electricity is intermittent or absent.

"When overseas aid contracts, philanthropic capital must move quickly to get resources to critical frontline organizations," said Matti Navellou, head of ICONIQ Impact. "The Child Survival Portfolio aims to do exactly that — funding organizations saving children's lives now and building stronger systems for the future."

A second phase, now underway, will seek to fund breakthrough delivery models that reach communities where conventional approaches have historically failed. The Impact Portfolio is open to philanthropists and partners committed to accelerating progress on child survival.

"ICONIQ Impact was designed to meet moments like this, bringing donors together to back what works, quickly," said ICONIQ partner Michael Anders. "We're grateful to Rick and Nancy for their commitment, and we welcome others." ‍

ABOUT ICONIQ IMPACT

ICONIQ Impact is ICONIQ Capital's platform for collaborative philanthropy. We convene our extraordinary community to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. Guided by experts and impacted groups, our model lowers the barriers to philanthropy, encourages collective action, and prioritizes learning and equity at each step. We focus our philanthropy on areas where we believe it can be catalytic and where we see an opportunity to inspire additional funding from philanthropists, governments, and the private sector. This means supporting unproven solutions that have the potential to be transformative, such as a new technology, an overlooked approach, or a locally led organization.

ICONIQ Impact serves as a philanthropic advisor to the third-party sponsoring the Impact Portfolio and receives compensation for its advice.

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SOURCE ICONIQ Capital