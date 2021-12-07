IC&RC Appoints Mark Attanasi Executive Director

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling an exciting new chapter for the organization, the International Certification & Reciprocity Consortium (IC&RC) Board of Directors recently named Mark Attanasi as its new Executive Director. Attanasi brings a wealth of experience to the position and is highly motivated to guide IC&RC through an expected growth period for the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark as our new Executive Director," said Tim Cesario, Chairman of the IC&RC Board of Directors. "He is the perfect candidate for the opportunities our organization is poised to take advantage of."

Attanasi's background as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Drug & Alcohol Professional Counselor Association, combined with a deep passion for promoting professional credentialing for service providers, will help to further advance the mission of the IC&RC, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Attanasi's professional and personal achievements include the following:

21 years of non-profit leadership experience

Helped with creating a Native American Certification in the State of Oklahoma with the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board

with the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board Over 11 years on the Oklahoma Behavioral Health Advisory Council

NIATX STAR-SI Change Leader

Successful restaurant entrepreneur of two restaurants

Partnered with the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault developing the "Domestic Violence Awareness Program"

Husband, father and grandfather

Highly recruited out of High School in baseball by the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers.

"Mark brings experience, enthusiasm, great communication skills and wealth of knowledge to the organization. We feel very fortunate to have someone with experience in the industry and a passion for ensuring a quality standard of credentialing leading the organization," said Pete Nielsen, IC&RC Board Secretary.

Attanasi assumed the role of Executive Director on November 1, and manages all day-to-day operations for the world's leading professional credentialing organization, known for providing credentials which are reciprocal among 46 states and 13 nations around the globe. Attanasi will also lead marketing and other outreach initiatives.

Attanasi, a native New Jerseyan, who resides in Oklahoma, has been in the behavioral health field since 1999 and has served as the Executive Director of IC&RC's Oklahoma Board (Oklahoma Drug & Alcohol Professional Counselor Association) since 2010. He has also been the Treasurer for IC&RC for the past six years.

"It is my honor and privilege to be appointed to lead an organization that I care so deeply about and at such an exciting time for professionals who treat addiction in our country," said Attanasi. "My door will always be open to our members and I look forward to working with all of our member boards in an open and transparent way."

About IC&RC

IC&RC promotes public protection by setting standards and developing examinations for the credentialing and licensing of prevention, substance use treatment, and recovery professionals.

Quality and integrity are the foundation of IC&RC's work. IC&RC's credentials use the latest research on evidence-based practices. They are updated every five years and subjected to an extensive process of peer review. IC&RC examinations are based on formal Job Analyses, written by subject matter experts, and supported by current references.

Organized in 1981, IC&RC has 73 member certification and licensing boards in 48 U.S. states and territories, four Native American regions, all branches of the U.S. military and 11 international regions. Representing more than 50,000 professionals, IC&RC is the global leader in the credentialing of prevention, substance use treatment, and recovery professionals.

To learn more, please visit: https://internationalcredentialing.org

