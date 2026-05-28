ICYMI: 'VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology's groundbreaking new Flying Pig™ containerized hydrogen power system will "help America achieve [its] energy independence goals," writes Amy Curtis of Townhall Media.

"Energy independence is vital to America. Not just to our economic prosperity but also to our national security, infrastructure, and military. President Trump has made American energy production and independence a plank in his second administration, with the U.S. Department of Energy saying, 'National security begins with energy independence.'"

"Thankfully, free-market capitalism creates the space for innovators to develop products and provide services that help America achieve these energy independence goals. VIVIFY Technology, headquartered in Florida, is doing just that."

"The Flying Pig™ generates up to 1MW of power. That's enough to keep the lights on at up to 1,000 homes, power up to 10,000 LED lightbulbs, run a medium-sized grocery store or a small hospital unit, charge 400 electric vehicles, or power a large office building."

"This technology could be used to support data centers, rescue and recovery efforts in disaster zones, support military operations, help mankind explore outer space, and even power a base on the moon."

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About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology develops and deploys advanced energy systems designed to give users control over their own power future. Through its (HOG™) Hydrogen Oxygen Generator, (CAT™) Clean Air Technology, and the new Flying Pig™ containerized power platforms, VIVIFY is building real-world systems that reduce dependence on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, and monopoly pricing.

Founded to challenge the existing energy order, VIVIFY is focused on American-made, scalable, behind-the-meter power technologies that can operate where traditional infrastructure is too slow, too costly, or too constrained. The company's mission is simple: make energy independence practical, deployable, and available now.

www.vivify-technology.com

Media Contact: Daniel Boyle – [email protected]

SOURCE VIVIFY