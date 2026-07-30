Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Analysts and investors may pose questions for management during the live conference call on August 13. Additionally, questions can be submitted HERE in advance of the conference call.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 877-545-0523 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0016 (international callers), using passcode 932999. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. An operator will register your name and organization. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on August 27, 2026 by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 54353.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is the developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN® bidirectional semiconductor power switch. B-TRAN® offers compelling advantages over conventional technologies and addresses the demanding standards of today's solid-state circuit protection and intelligent power delivery systems. It features very low conduction losses that deliver improved power efficiency, thereby reducing energy consumption and providing cost savings. The unique bidirectional capability of B-TRAN® simplifies the design, control and diagnostics of solid-state power solutions while enabling smaller, lower cost systems. B-TRAN® delivers compelling advantages for a broad spectrum of applications including solid-state circuit breakers, static transfer switches, battery disconnect units and EV contactors that are widely used in data centers, industrial power systems, energy grid and storage systems, and electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

703-297-6917

SOURCE IDEAL POWER INC.