IDI, Insulation Distributors Inc, Acquires Design North Supply, Establishing Official Footprint Across the Northwest and Alaska

Acquisition expands IDI's national reach into Montana, Alaska, and the broader Northwest

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDI, Insulation Distributors, Inc., one of the nation's leading distributors of insulation materials and accessories, today announced the acquisition of Design North Supply, a leading spray foam and polyurea distributor serving insulation applicators across Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Alaska.

Team members from IDI, Insulation Distributors, Inc. and Design North Supply mark the start of a new chapter together.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, and with a location in Anchorage, Alaska. Design North Supply has built a strong regional reputation as a reliable, trusted distributor of UPC spray foam, polyurea, coatings, and spray foam equipment.

"Design North has had accelerated growth since their inception, which makes them a natural fit for our expansion plans in the Northwest," said Chris Novogratz, President of IDI Insulation Distributors. "This acquisition strengthens our coverage throughout the Northwest and brings additional benefits to every contractor we serve."

For existing Design North customers, the acquisition means continued access to the same products and team they rely on, now backed by IDI's national distribution infrastructure, expanded product portfolio, and more than 45 years of experience in the insulation industry. Customers will gain access to IDI's full range of insulation products including fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, and a comprehensive accessories line.

Chris added, "We are excited to welcome the Design North Supply team to the IDI family. Our shared values make this acquisition a perfect match and we're confident in the strength this will bring to the region."

About IDI Insulation Distributors

Founded in 1979, IDI, Insulation Distributors, Inc. is a family-owned national distributor of insulation materials, equipment, and accessories, serving insulation contractors across the United States. With 70 locations nationwide, IDI partners with contractors to provide the products, expertise, and support they need to grow their businesses. For more information, visit idi-insulation.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Feller

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(952) 279-6400

SOURCE IDI Insulation Distributors Inc