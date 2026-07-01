IDI, Insulation Distributors Inc, Acquires MCC Equipment & Service Center, Expanding Spray Foam Expertise and National Footprint

Acquisition adds deep spray foam and coatings expertise — one of the industry's premier rig-building operations.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDI, Insulation Distributors, Inc., one of the nation's leading distributors of insulation materials and accessories, today announced the acquisition of MCC Equipment & Service Center, a leading spray foam and polyurea distributor headquarters in Plainfield, Indiana.

IDI, Insulation Distributors Inc, Acquires MCC Equipment & Service Center, Expanding Spray Foam Expertise and National Footprint

Founded by industry veteran Jay Hutchek, MCC has spent more than two decades building a reputation contractors trust. As an authorized Graco Top 20 Distributor for 14 consecutive years, MCC brings deep technical expertise in spray foam and polyurea coatings, equipment sales including spray foam rig design and custom builds that stands out in the industry.

"When we look at an acquisition, we're not just looking at the business — we're looking at the people and what they've built," said Chris Novogratz, President of IDI, Insulation Distributors Inc. "MCC has been doing this for over 20 years. Their team knows spray foam and coatings inside and out and has earned the respect of contractors across the market. What really impressed us is their rig-building capability. Designing and building a high-performing rig is complex, and MCC executes at an exceptional level."

For existing MCC customers, the acquisition brings immediate access to IDI's full portfolio of insulation products and accessories including fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, and a comprehensive accessories line.

IDI has built its business over more than 45 years on the belief that the best distributors don't just ship products, they help contractors grow. MCC has operated with that same philosophy, and that alignment made this a natural fit.

About IDI Insulation Distributors

Founded in 1979, IDI, Insulation Distributors, Inc. is a family-owned national distributor of insulation materials, equipment, and accessories, serving insulation contractors across the United States. With 70 locations nationwide, IDI partners with contractors to provide the products, expertise, and support they need to grow their businesses. For more information, visit idi-insulation.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Feller

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SOURCE IDI Insulation Distributors, Inc.