IDrive e2 Publishes 2026 Object Storage Performance Report Comparing Major Cloud Providers

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive, a leading provider of cloud backup and object storage solutions, today announced the release of its 2026 IDrive e2 Object Storage Performance Report, a comprehensive benchmark evaluating the performance of IDrive e2 alongside several leading S3-compatible object storage services such as Wasabi, Backblaze, Cloudflare R2 and AWS S3. The report measures upload and download throughput across multiple object sizes and concurrency levels, as well as operational performance for LIST, HEAD, and DELETE requests using a consistent testing methodology.

The report is intended to provide organizations with transparent performance data that can help inform infrastructure decisions for workloads including backup, artificial intelligence, analytics, media, and cloud-native applications. In addition to publishing benchmark results, IDrive has made the testing methodology, benchmark configuration, and limitations publicly available to promote reproducibility and informed evaluation.

"Performance requirements vary significantly depending on workload, object size, and concurrency," said Raghavendra Prasad Meeniga, Vice President of Technology at IDrive. "Rather than relying on a single benchmark metric, we wanted to publish a broader set of measurements that show how different object storage platforms perform across a variety of real-world scenarios. We believe providing transparent data helps customers make more informed decisions."

Key Findings from the 2026 Performance Report

The benchmarking evaluated sustained upload (PUT), download (GET), and operational request performance across multiple leading S3-compatible object storage providers.

Among the findings:

IDrive e2 recorded the highest average upload throughput across all 12 PUT workload configurations tested, reaching a maximum measured throughput of 1,879.48 MiB/s during 10-thread testing with 100 MiB objects.

For download performance, IDrive e2 achieved the highest throughput in 9 of the 12 GET workload categories evaluated. Backblaze B2 recorded higher throughput in three lower-concurrency scenarios involving 5 MiB and 50 MiB objects.

Operational request testing showed IDrive e2 averaging 9.8 ms HEAD request latency, processing approximately 71,468 object entries per second, and achieving 14 ms average Time to First Byte (TTFB) during LIST testing.

DELETE performance measured 3,475.88 objects per second with an average request latency of 290.43 ms.

Consistency testing showed that AWS S3 recorded the lowest run-to-run variance during the benchmark, with a coefficient of variation of 6.7%, compared to 7.3% for Cloudflare R2 and 11.5% for IDrive e2, illustrating that consistency characteristics differed among providers.

Transparent Methodology

The benchmarks were conducted using standardized workloads across multiple object sizes (256 KiB through 100 MiB) and concurrency levels (1, 5, and 10 threads). Testing included sustained PUT and GET throughput as well as LIST, HEAD, and DELETE operations.

The report also outlines several limitations of the testing, including:

Results represent testing from a single client location and network path.

Performance may vary by geographic region, ISP, application behavior, and workload characteristics.

PUT and GET measurements were collected across seven benchmark cycles, while LIST, HEAD, and DELETE represent one-day operational snapshots.

The report evaluates performance only and does not compare pricing, durability, feature sets, availability, or customer support.

IDrive has published the benchmark methodology and supporting data to enable customers, researchers, and industry participants to understand how the tests were performed and to conduct their own evaluations.

The complete 2026 IDrive e2 Object Storage Performance Report, including methodology, benchmark configuration, and detailed performance data, is available here.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 5 million customers back up over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.