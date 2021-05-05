IDS to offer 10 hours of free support to qualifying control facilities

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to escalating challenges in control facilities, IDS (Industrial Design Solutions) launches new initiative to give qualifying facilities 10 free hours of support under their new rapid response program. This initiative is designed to help mitigate the typical longer support wait times found in the industry.

The rapid response program is designed to get IDS engineers actively working on support issues within the first 2-4 hours and on-site if needed within the first 24 to 36 hours.

With decades of experience in this arena and tailored problem-solving solutions, IDS is highly qualified to step into this role.

IDS is seeing a growing need for this type of support and is excited to begin offering this level of support. For a limited time, IDS will be offering 10 hours of free support to qualifying facilities. Executive Vice President Andrew Rohde said "We understand letting someone new in to support your control system can be a scary time. Facilities need to be able to count on the response time and quality of the consultants they hire. Let us show you first-hand the high-level of support IDS provides."

What is included in the 10 hours of free support?

10 free remote / phone support hours

Support related to the DCS / network - logic and graphics issues, tuning, networking

Dedicated phone-line to an IDS engineer

50% off one week on-site support anywhere in the United States if issue requires in person response

Supported systems?

Honeywell Experion, TDC 3000

Emerson Ovation

Allen Bradley PLC

Who qualifies?

Power plants running the above platforms

Process facilities (oil and gas, LNG, chemical)

Water and wastewater treatment facilities

Rapid Response in action.

Recently, IDS assisted facilities in Texas in during the 2021 arctic blast which left thousands without power. Senior Control Engineer, Cody Gratas, led the team to successfully reestablish all systems in minimal time. "We are proud to partner with control facilities and plants and work with them to overcome these types of challenges. Our control engineers are dedicated to ensuring plant support needs are fixed right away."

Next Steps

Rohde continues, "We are limiting the number of new engagements under this program to 20 participating companies to ensure the highest level of service. To discuss options please call 844-IDS-2583 or email [email protected]."

Contact Information:

Andrew Rohde, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

https://idspower.com

